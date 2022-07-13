Southport first responders pulled two men from the Cape Fear River after their boat capsized Saturday night.
Southport Fire, Police and EMS responded to a 911 call Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a water emergency. Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew said an 18-foot boat heading from Wilmington to Holden Beach capsized between the ADM plant and the Fort Fisher Ferry after taking on too much water due to high winds and choppy seas.
Two men reportedly entered the water and managed to call 911 while floating in the Cape Fear River. One man had a pacemaker and was reporting chest pains.
“It was pretty rough out there Saturday night,” said Drew. “They were coming down from Wilmington and something happened with their bilge pump. It wasn’t keeping up with the water coming into the boat. The boat filled up with water and capsized.”
After noticing the problem, Drew said the men hoped to make it into Southport where they could dock and made other arrangements, but they didn’t get that far.
“They thought that maybe they could make it here, but they started running into real trouble around the ADM plant,” said Drew. “We got there within minutes.”
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said first responders did a great job getting to the boaters and getting them to safety. One of the men managed to stay on the phone with the 911 operator while still in the water, which helped rescue teams locate them. The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in the rescue operation.
“We were in the water in about eight minutes,” Coring said. “It was rough out there and I’m proud of our guys. They did a good job getting out on the river.
“It was really dangerous out there and sometimes people take it for granted,” he added, saying the men were about to give a “pretty good location,” while on the phone.
“They said they were floating north by a refinery, and we knew they meant the ADM plant.”
Both men were taken to a command post set up at Deep Point Marina in Southport and checked out, before making arrangements to retrieve their boat.
“It was a success story,” said Drew. “We’re very pleased with the water rescue operation and what happened.
“It’s always good to have a good ending to a bad scenario.”