The St. James Service Club’s (SJSC) annual grants award brunch was held June 8, capping a year in which the nonprofit raised $125,000. SJSC awarded grants to 21 local nonprofits, assisting an array of agencies tackling everything from domestic violence to animal rescue.
“It’s been an amazing fundraising year,” said SJSC President Cheryl Graham. “We raised $125,000 in grants and have given out $197,000 this year so, yeah, I’m pretty excited with the year we had. That’s what we’re all about. The St. James community is so generous.”
More than 450 service club members spend the year fundraising and volunteering with the annual grant award ceremony serving as a celebration of the nonprofit’s commitment to helping the surrounding community. Club members introduced representatives of each agency receiving a donation prior to awarding the grant, offering a brief introduction of the services they provide.
Mary Ellen Rogers, owner and founder of Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island, said the donation will help her with multiple needs. Sea Biscuit is in the process of putting up a new building at Bill Smith Park - a project Rogers said she’s been working on for more than four years - and the money from SJSC will help expedite the addition.
“(The new building) should be happening any time now,” said Rogers. “This money will help us with more enclosures for the birds, because they’re wearing out after 10, 15 years now.
“These are amazing people and they’re doing an awful lot for people behind the scenes. It’s really nice all the help they give to organizations that desperately need it,” Rogers said of the club. “I’m grateful.”
St. James Town Council and service club member Lynn Dutney accepted the donation for Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry, and said the time she has previously spent vetting nonprofits for grants in the past gave her a different perspective on all the work being done in the community.
“Its been a wonderful day,” Dutney said. “I find that the brunch at the end of the year for the service club is one of the most rewarding times, because it’s a culmination of what the service club does all year long. To be a recipient, it’s really amazing. I work with the Southport Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship and they’re just a great group, and they do so much to help those people who need it.”
Nonprofits go through a stringent application process, ensuring the money donated by SJSC is put to good use. The club conducts a number of fundraising events every year, including Celebrate the Holidays, Fall Bows, School Supply Drive and Cindy’s Angels. Jeff Mount, chairman of the SJSC community organization, described the annual brunch as the “payoff pitch” for the nonprofit and its members.
“All the hard work, all the fundraising, all the planning … it’s important, but it’s trivial compared to the work these nonprofits do each and every day,” said Mount. “That we are able to work with them and allocate grants to them is very humbling to us.
“We just appreciate everything they do.”
One of the hardest parts of the grant process, Mount said, is deciding to whom to give the money, as the nonprofit always wants to do more.
“You always want your dollars to go to the right places so they all have to apply and we have a very rigorous application process,” Mount said. “We comb through their financials and make sure everything is on the up and up. We want to make sure that money is going to the nonprofits. A lot of nonprofits apply and sometimes it’s like Solomon’s Choice: you can only pick so many. We try to guarantee that those dollars really get the best bang for the buck.”
Graham presided over her one and only grant award brunch, as her one-year term expired. Current Vice President Lucy Williams will pick up the bell for her predecessor with Graham serving as an advisor.
Graham said she will remember her year as president for all the relationships she made.
“Most people who come to St. James are transient, and they really don’t know a lot of people,” said Graham. “The St. James Service Club has been a fantastic avenue to meet people and develop lifelong friendships. Aside from the generosity in the community and what it does for your heart, I got to make a lot of great friends.”
In addition to Sea Biscuit and the SOIICF Food Pantry, the club awarded grants to: Boys & Girls Home Lake Waccamaw; Brunswick County Arts Council; Brunswick Partnership for Housing; Brunswick County Literacy Council; Brunswick Family Assistance Agency; Christian Recovery Centers; Communities in Schools of Brunswick County; Computers 4 Kids; Hope Harbor Home; Lower Cape Fear LifeCare; Matthew’s Ministry; New Hope Clinic; Paws-Ability; Power Walking Ministries; Samara’s Village, Smart Start; Stepping Up for Arts; WAVES 4 K.I.D.S.; and Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).
Created in 1997 with a goal to “change the course of the future and improve quality of life for those in need,” SJSC has raised nearly $2 million over the past 25 years.