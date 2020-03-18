With help from a major new grant, one of the nation’s significant colonial and Civil War sites will protect historic and culturally significant shorelines in Brunswick County. The National Fish and Wildlife Federation announced Tuesday it will provide $2,002,500 to Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site at Winnabow.
The money, combined with two previous state grants, will allow managers to construct wave attenuators and a reef marsh system to save critical eroding areas and enhance natural aquatic habitat, said Jim McKee, historian and manager of the site.
“It’s a game-changer,” McKee said. “Now, we have enough to protect Civil War-era (sites) and two colonial wharves.”
Two of the structures date to the early to mid-1700s and include the places where the Spanish attacked British colonists in an ill-fated raid in 1748. Brunswick Town was destroyed by British forces during the Revolution and never rebuilt. Later, the site also served as a major Confederate fort during the Civil War.
Earlier emergency work placed protective measures along roughly 500 feet of shoreline, said engineer Randy Boyd, with Scenic Consulting Group. The next step is expected to help preserve 1,500 to 2,000 linier feet, slightly less than half of the entire site, he said.
The site’s topography is unique, with a creek and marsh to the north, next to Orton Plantation. Moving south, the riverbank has a steep, high bluff near the Civil War-era fort. Moving south, there’s an escarpment and then a marsh and relatively flat area adjacent to Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.
“Since Hurricane Florence, we’ve seen drastic erosion to the south,” McKee said.
Reef-building concrete discs are part of the plan. The structures stand slightly above mean high tide and are attractive to bait fish, crabs, oysters and other marine life, Boyd said.
McKee said he hoped the work would also allow the site to get ahead of the curve, should plans for deepening the Cape Fear River shipping channel move forward. Wakes from large ships calling on the Port of Wilmington also contribute to erosion at the site.
“Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson has a long history of being impacted by hurricanes and flooding,” said Division of State Historic Sites Director Michelle Lanier. “This project will enable the site to continue serving as a community hub, providing free education, recreation and tourism opportunities that bring revenue to the local economy, while preserving North Carolina’s cultural heritage and promoting biodiversity along the shoreline. We are grateful to the National Fish and Wildlife Federation for investing in our project.”
McKee said he expected the work to begin this spring and take three to four months.
The project is a collaboration among the state Division of Coastal Resources, Scenic Consulting Group and the state Division of Coastal Management.