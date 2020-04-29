There are now nine known residents who are currently sick with COVID-19 in Brunswick County, all of whom are isolating at their homes.
Five new cases were identified over the past week, raising the total number of positive tests in the county to 43. Of those patients, 32 are recovered and two passed away.
Additionally, two non-residents tested positive this week. Both returned to their home counties for isolation and monitoring.
“Unfortunately, individuals who have to quarantine with positive cases have a higher risk of contracting the virus, as we have seen happen again with some of today’s newest positive cases,” said David Stanley, Brunswick County Health and Human Services Director, on Monday.
There are no active cases of out-of-state visitors in the county as of Tuesday. Of the 10 people who tested positive while here, five have recovered, two died and three returned home for monitoring.
“This is also not the time to be encouraging people to come stay with you or to plan a visit to a vacation home,” Stanley said. “We need everyone to follow our leaders’ guidance and stop unnecessary trips and travel through May 8 to better protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
More than 9,500 North Carolinians have tested positive since the state announced its first case on March 3. On Tuesday, the death toll was at 342, and 463 coronavirus patients were reportedly in the hospital.
Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 981,246 cases and 55,258 deaths as of Tuesday.
The CDC added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its list this week. In addition to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, other signs of the virus could be chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Stay-at-home order extended
North Carolinians will continue to stay home through May 8.
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended his statewide order, as well as the closure of dine-in restaurant service and close contact businesses such as salons and movie theaters.
“It’s clear that we are flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet,” said Cooper during the April 23 briefing. “We need more time to slow the spread of the virus before we can begin easing those restrictions.”
The state has shared the benchmarks it wants to hit before reopening businesses and increasing the size of gatherings. Once the state meets its goals, a three-phase plan to gradually ease the restrictions will commence. It will be a lengthy process; the final stage of which would not begin until late June at the earliest.
In the first phase, the stay-at-home order will remain in place and gatherings will still be limited to 10 people; however, people will be allowed to leave their houses for shopping. Retailers will still need to implement social distancing, cleaning, and employee screening.
“That will open more opportunities to go out safely without the restriction of only going out for needed supplies,” Cooper said.
After at least two to three weeks in Phase 1, the stay-at-home order will be lifted. In the second phase, vulnerable populations will still be encouraged to stay home. Houses of worship, restaurants and bars will resume business at reduced capacities. The allowed size of gatherings will increase, although the exact number is not specified.
Then, after a minimum of four to six weeks in Phase 2, the final phase will begin. Restrictions will loosen for at-risk groups. Capacity will increase at restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, houses of worship and other establishments. The size of gatherings will once again increase.
In all three phases, strict rules will remain in place for nursing homes and congregate living facilities.
“That’s different. It’s a confined community,” Cooper said. “This virus is going to still be with us, so we have to be extra careful.”
Cooper noted the state may return to a previous phase if infections spike or trends move in the wrong direction.
At this time, the spread of the virus is slowing and fewer people are getting sick at the same time which is preventing hospitals from becoming overrun. The state has also slowed the rate of acceleration, meaning it is taking longer for the number of cases to double.
“At first, we were seeing a rate of acceleration of doubling every four days. We’ve lengthened that to six days then 11 days and that’s seeming even longer now,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS).
Still, before starting to lift restrictions, the state wants to see a downward trajectory of four other metrics.
One of those data points is a continued decline in visits to the emergency room for symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.
“This gives us the earliest read on where things are in terms of what’s going on in our health care system,” Cohen said.
The state also wants to see a decrease or sustained leveling in confirmed cases and the percent of positive tests over a 14-day period. Both are still increasing, although at a slower rate than before.
There also needs to be either a decrease or sustained leveling in hospitalizations. Currently, this trajectory is largely level but is moving slightly upward.
In addition, the state wants to increase its testing from approximately 3,000 to 7,000 people per day and to double the number of contact tracers across the local health departments from 250 to 500.
To do so, NCDHSS contracted Community Care of North Carolina to hire and train staff to help local health departments continue to track contacts of positive cases. There should be a surge in demand for contract tracers as more widespread testing begins.
The state also wants to stock up on enough personal protective equipment to last at least 30 days. As of Tuesday, there were zero days worth of gowns and just one day worth of N95 respirators.
“Hang in with us as we continue to look at these metrics, we look at building our capacity,” Cohen said. “And with working together as a state, we’re going to get there and we’re going to be able to move into some phased reopening.”
Schools grading methods set
In a move anticipated but dreaded by many, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that schools will be closed for the rest of this school year.
School have been closed since March 14 and the original executive order was to have them closed until May 15.
Anticipating the announcement, the N.C. Board of Education on Thursday established the following methods for end-of-year grading and student promotion.
Kindergarten through fifth grade: Students will not receive a final grade. Instead, teachers will provide information “based on their learning this school year.” School district leaders will decide on the format for that information. “Academic and social/emotional” information will be used to help students make the transition to the next school year.
Sixth through eighth grade: Students will receive either a PC19 (Pass) or a WC19 (Withdraw).
“WC19 does not mean the student failed the course and does not imply grade retention for middle school students. WC 19 means there is a lack of evidence the student mastered the course standards.”
Ninth through 11th grade: Students in grades 9 to 11 and non-graduating seniors will choose how each final course grade will appear on their transcript for the currently enrolled courses.
Option A: “Report the numeric grade, their highest grade representing either their learning as of March 13 or as improved through the semester as remote learning continued.”
Students will receive course credit. The numeric grade and “quality points” for each course will be used to calculate GPA.
Option B: Report a PC19 or a WC19. Students opting to receive a PC19 will receive course credit. PC19 or WC19 will not impact GPA. “WC19 receives no course credit but students could take advantage of future credit recovery or repeating a course for credit.”
Grade promotion: “School promotion and retention will remain the decision of the school principal and staff. Schools will primarily focus on those retention cases that were already well underway prior to March 13 for reasons other than impact of the COVID-19 pandemic issues.”
Grading for graduating seniors: Grading will follow the policy the state Board of Education adopted on March 27.
BCS continues remote learning
What does this mean for the BCS community?
“Remote learning continues,” the Brunswick County Schools website stated Friday. “Our schools and educators will continue to offer educational resources and activities for all students to take part in at home for focus and engagement as the schools have since having to close the building doors in March.
“We strongly encourage all students and parents to stay in a remote learning routine with their teachers while BCS works with state and federal officials on the next steps for the district.”
BCS graduation plans
The BCS website states high schools are planning graduations.
“It will not be like in years past due to the pandemic ... but this year will be the most unique graduation our seniors have ever had. It’s going to be a mix of in person and video presentations to keep in safe social-distancing practice and will take place late May, tentatively. We will share the event details as soon as the plans are finalized.”
BSC meals continue
Student meal services continue curbside pickup of lunch and breakfast for the following day are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the three high schools. No reservation is needed. Let staff know how many student meals you need when you pull up.
Matthew’s Ministry distribution
Thursday, April 30
1-3 p.m. — Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach.
Friday, May 1
10 a.m. to noon —Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Road, Leland.
4-5 p.m. —The Leland Church (TLC), 1107 New Pointe Blvd., Suite 24, Leland.
4-6 p.m. — Generations Church, 4019 Executive Park Blvd., St. James.
Matthew’s Ministry backpack food bags can also be picked up at Brunswick Family Assistance. You must call to make an appointment: Shallotte office, 4610-10 Main St., 754-4766; Leland office, 324-1 Village Road, 408-1700.