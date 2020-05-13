The Southport aldermen will discuss Thursday reversing the action of some current and former board members that enabled Southport Marina to build a 50-foot-tall dry storage building on waterfront land.
The meeting, scheduled for May 14 at 6 p.m., will be closed to in-person attendees but streamed live on the City of Southport’s Facebook page. The video will be published to http://southportnc.org and YouTube after the meeting.
The action to be discussed was a change to the city’s unified development ordinance approved in August. The aldermen at the time passed a text amendment, proposed by Southport Marina, to allow marinas to build dry storage buildings up to 50 feet tall in the business district; previously, they could only be 40 feet. The board also required that properties have at least 40 wet boat slips to qualify for the extra 10 feet.
The motion passed in a 5-1 vote. Alderman Karen Mosteller was the sole “nay,” arguing the text amendment was only being considered because the city was trying to sell land to the Preston Group, the company that owns and operates Southport Marina. Aldermen Lora Sharkey and Marc Spencer supported the vote.
Alderman Lowe Davis has requested the matter be revisited Thursday. Davis is recommending all buildings be limited to a maximum height of 40 feet.
Back when the height rule was under consideration, Davis co-founded a group called “Friends of Southport,” which was raising funds for a lawsuit challenging the legality of the land sale.
Osprey Landing
After three-plus months on the planning board’s agendas, Bill Clark Homes will seek final approval Thursday from the aldermen on its Osprey Landing land use plan.
The planning board is recommending the aldermen approve the plan on the condition that the developer includes a secondary access road extending along their easement and connecting to N.C. 211.
The planning board is also recommending required lot setbacks that are 10 feet in the front, eight feet in the side, and 15 feet in the rear.
The 196-home subdivision would be built on 68 acres off Robert Ruark Drive.
Fire budget
Fire Chief Charles Drew will seek approval for the proposed Southport Fire Department budget sooner than he anticipated.
Drew presented his rough draft to the aldermen in March, stating that he would not return for approval from the board until he went through a process with the fire fee committee and county commissioners. However, Brunswick County Commissioner Pat Sykes recently canceled the fire fee meeting and is requesting the board approve the budget beforehand.
In an email to local government officials and chiefs, Drew indicated the Southport Fire Department was “being treated differently” than other departments in Sykes’ district. He said this year’s meeting was canceled or rescheduled at least three times, and neighboring chiefs were not required to receive budget approval from their municipalities prior to their fire fee meetings.
Sykes point out the other departments did not include salary raises in their budgets.
“Before I meet with Southport and because of these increases, I want the town to make sure that this is the budget they’re approving,” Sykes said.
The fire chief’s pay classification grade was moved from a 23 to a 26 in November along with three other city positions. The change, approved by the aldermen, raises his yearly salary by $8,000. Drew explained an adjustment in the budget was needed to bring his salary into the grade.
“The grade was increased due to more full-time personnel, taking on a larger district and receiving more state certifications,” he said.
Assistant Chief Tyler Johnson’s grade was also moved for similar reasons. His raise will be $3,000 annually.
Still, the rough draft budget Drew is proposing does not require an increase in Southport fire fees. The department is requesting that Caswell Beach fire fees increase by 10% to help replace the aging first out engine.
Sykes explained that as a commissioner, she does not approve the budget, but it helps her determine whether it is appropriate for the fees to increase or decrease. Sykes added that some of the Southport aldermen falsely accused her in the past of approving the city’s budget.
“If the town approves the budget before we have our fire meeting, then it makes it easier for us to discuss and either approve or disapprove the fire fees,” Sykes said.
Other business
Also at the meeting:
n The city will request approval to establish a capital project fund to manage finances associated with the replacement of sewer infrastructure under Howe Street. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $900,000 for the project, and the City of Southport is contributing $158,800.
n Davis will initiate a discussion on designating the shoulder of Brunswick Street as a no-parking zone and considering ways to reduce speeding on Brunswick Street.
n Spencer will recommend one of five applicants for an appointment to the ABC Board.