St. James Town Council passed an ordinance March 1 to create a set of development regulations through conditional zoning.
Town Manager Jeff Repp described conditional zoning as “an additional tool” for the town that will assist in development of undeveloped parcels along N.C. Highway 211. Conditional zoning, which will apply to properties that are annexed in to St. James, allows for a mixture of residential and commercial applications. The town started to focus on conditional zoning at the end of last year during the process of applying to Brunswick County for its own extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The county ultimately denied the town’s ETJ request.
“It is a response in the sense that we looked at the differences between the town zoning and the county zoning,” Repp said. “The county zoning allowed more residential development in commercially zoned properties, which is something they wanted to address. It wanted to allow a mixture of commercial and residential on a site-specific basis.”
Under conditional zoning, the town has the ability to negotiate plans for a piece of property that would bind the developers to specific guidelines. If the property changed hands, the new owner would have to go through the entire application process again if they wanted to take the land development in a different direction.
“This particular conditional zoning will allow flexibility to the planning commission and the town council to allow development under very specific guidelines for a parcel of land to be developed if it were annexed into the town,” said Repp. “Hypothetically, you could have a 40-acre parcel of property annexed in and the developer or property owner would approach the town, and be very specific to the town what the plans would be for the development in both residential and commercial development. They can’t deviate from what was approved in the conditional zoning.”
Sam Shore with the Cape Fear Council of Governments met with council members in January to discuss the benefits of conditional zoning. Shore said the process encourages compromise, and often can lead to projects with which all the parties involved are happy.
“Conditional zoning is a tool which allows you site plan level discretion to review something, yet keeping that level of discretion while allowing you to look at it at a greater level of detail and add in additional conditions,” Shore said. “It allows you to look at something at that site specific level and have a conversation with a landowner about the community’s concerns, and using the process to find some common ground that will make everyone feel good at the end of the day.”
Under the town’s conditional zoning, developers would be required to hold a community meeting prior to moving forward with any project. Conditional zoning, Shore said, also will help ensure that as additional residential units develop in the N.C. 211 corridor, land is available to meet future commercial services growth.