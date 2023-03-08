St. James Town Council passed an ordinance March 1 to create a set of development regulations through conditional zoning.

Town Manager Jeff Repp described conditional zoning as “an additional tool” for the town that will assist in development of undeveloped parcels along N.C. Highway 211. Conditional zoning, which will apply to properties that are annexed in to St. James, allows for a mixture of residential and commercial applications. The town started to focus on conditional zoning at the end of last year during the process of applying to Brunswick County for its own extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The county ultimately denied the town’s ETJ request.

