Travis Henley

Development Services Director Travis Henley updates the Southport Planning Board on the city’s Sunny Point property at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting. 

 

The Southport Planning Board voted during its Jan. 19 meeting to recommend the city consider selling or leasing some of its 441-acres near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.  

The board of aldermen tasked the planning board with answering the question of whether or not the city should part with the property or keep and maintain it. The planning board could only consider the merits of the question at hand – not to whom the city should sell it to if their recommendation would be to part with the property. 