The Southport Planning Board voted during its Jan. 19 meeting to recommend the city consider selling or leasing some of its 441-acres near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.
The board of aldermen tasked the planning board with answering the question of whether or not the city should part with the property or keep and maintain it. The planning board could only consider the merits of the question at hand – not to whom the city should sell it to if their recommendation would be to part with the property.
“Our mission is just to make that recommendation,” Chairman Sue Hodgin said to her fellow board members during the monthly meeting, reiterating that the aldermen have the control of whether to actually start the process of selling or leasing the property.
In the closing months of 2022, the Polote Corporation and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission expressed interest in the land bordering Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point. Polote Corporation is interested in soil from the site to rebuild protective earth berms at the Sunny Point ammunitions depot.
“The request before you is to make an official planning board recommendation as to the question of whether Southport should explore selling the property or parting with the property,” said Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley. “That recommendation will be sent to the board of aldermen at their next meeting (in February). We’re just deciding do we sell or not.”
Henley said the planning board’s review committee, comprised of members Will Hewitt, Chris Jones and Donnie Joyner, met in December and recommended the city should consider some sort of parting with the property, whether that means a sale, lease arrangement or a lease-to-own situation. Southport, Henley added, should retain 20-30 acres if the city decides to sell the property.
“We recommend considering that through the bid process,” said Henley. “If the board of aldermen wants to move forward with selling the property there is a whole separate process that will come into play, and I would anticipate the planning board being involved in that, as well.”
Due to its proximity to Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Henley said the base’s commander would need to be involved in any discussions related to selling the property, which Southport has owned since 2005.