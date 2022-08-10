Chad Paul at Project Indigo meeting

Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, speaks during a town hall for the Indigo Plantation Phase II project on Aug. 3. The planning board will formally present its recommendation at the aldermen’s Aug. 11 meeting.

 

During a Town Hall held August 3, the Southport Board of Aldermen provided an opportunity for the public to express concerns about the pending Indigo Plantation Phase II project. 

Last Wednesday’s event opened the floor to Southport residents for a question and answer session involving the aldermen, as well as the project’s developers.