During a Town Hall held August 3, the Southport Board of Aldermen provided an opportunity for the public to express concerns about the pending Indigo Plantation Phase II project.
Last Wednesday’s event opened the floor to Southport residents for a question and answer session involving the aldermen, as well as the project’s developers.
The aldermen will make a final decision on whether or not to accept the recommendation made by the Southport Planning Board to deny the project as it is currently proposed. The planning board recommended denying both a requested Planned Unit Development (PUD) and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the site by East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited, LLC.
“This is where we are,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. “The planning board has made their recommendation not to accept the application for rezoning or the application for the major site plan. It is time to hear from all of you: the board of aldermen, the citizens and the city staff.”
Indigo Phase II first appeared before the board of aldermen as information only in July 2020, said Hatem, as he opened the town hall with a timeline of events for the project. In December 2021, the project was formally presented to the city, and the planning board made its recommendation last month.
The planning board cited historic preservation, environmental impact, public health and safety, traffic, the impact on city services and infrastructure and quality of life as some of the major concerns related to a development proposing to build more than 1,500 homes over 346 acres.
Large development a large concern
Several Southport residents took advantage of the opportunity to speak.
Jack Gordon said he wasn’t opposed to increasing development, but Indigo Phase II was “too much.” He added that he hopes the city will decide to annex, but that “1,500 homes is a lot.”
“Let’s hope we do what’s right for the citizens of Southport,” Gordon said.
Indigo Plantation resident Jim Gandy spoke, and said the Planning Board did a thorough job laying out the problems with the Indigo Phase II Project. As a 17-year resident of Southport, Gandy stated that “what’s important is the scale and proportion (of Indigo Phase II).
“It’s more suited to a city the size of Wilmington and not a town the size of Southport,” Gandy said.
“I’m not against development … it’s a fact of life,” said Gandy. “What I’m against is a development that’s so far out of scale and proportion.”
He asked the board of aldermen to turn down the project in its present state, and to be more proactive with an agreement on a reasonable number of housing units.
Alderman Lowe Davis stated the city is working with a specialist in development agreements and asked City Manager Gordon Hargrove to address Gandy’s statement about being proactive. Hargrove confirmed the city has hired a development agreement attorney that aldermen would meet with Tuesday, August 9.
“We have been allowing the process to follow the path it must. The next step is to sit down and start talking about hard numbers.”
Paul speaks
Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, LLC, addressed the aldermen and attendees, and thanked the planning board subcommittees for their work.
“It was a healthy exercise,” Paul said. “We did listen.”
“I think the good news is, we’re at a place now with the development attorney to actually work on the development agreement,” Paul said, “and the development agreement is what’s going to dictate everything.
“We need to figure out a way to address the objections from the planning board, and incorporate those objections and recommendations into whatever we can come up with, with the city.”
Paul said he wanted to let the public know that BHI Ltd. and East West did not deny the planning board’s request for another extension in July, and that “we were prepared to submit an application under the (city’s) former UDO,” but agreed to wait for the new UDO.
When asked by Alderman Davis, who asked for a record of the agreement to delay the application, Paul stated it was between the developers and city staff, adding during that time there was a new city manager, a new UDO and city Building Inspector Wayne Strickland had recently retired.
Paul told Aldermen Alt that he would look for emails to indicate the time and context, and provide it if it is available.
“We have been collaborating in this process since the first day,” stated Paul. “We’re going to deliver on what we can deliver on.”
Density and trees
Aldermen Robert Carroll expressed concerns about the project’s density and the environmental impacts associated with so many lots.
“Mr. Paul, what’s wrong with the 500, or 550 homes, that you’re entitled to in the 85-percent of the land,” Carroll asked. “What’s wrong with that?”
“To do that in R-20 and annex it into the city with the additional costs that we would have to bear in the annexation agreement that comes out of the development agreement, the unit revenue model doesn’t work to add all those additional costs and taxes in that area,” Paul responded.
After visiting a similar development in Chapel Hill, Carroll said he noticed a lack of trees, particularly original ones that weren’t planted post-construction.
“Every tree on the street was new growth,” Carroll said. “The only place where I saw trees that actually existed that were old growth, were in between the backs of yards. How do you explain this idea that we’re going to have this lush beautiful neighborhood … how every tree on the street is brand new? There is nothing that has been saved.”
Where did they get 1,542?
Questions were raised about the proposed 1,542 residential units and where the number came from.
McKay Siegel with East West Partners said the PUD request overall calls for 4.1 units per acre and the number came from a “world class” planning firm that was tasked with designing a “world class development.”
“That’s the purpose of a PUD is to spread things out,” Siegel said. “We said how do we get the character of Southport, how do we go from Marina Village at the south end, to people who want a gate at their driveway. This is what came out.”
Siegel said the site lays out approximately 80,000 square feet of commercial space, including 20,000 square feet in retail and 60,000 square feet in medical offices, which could be used by Dosher Hospital in the future.
He stated the development would resemble Meadowmont, “just 20 years into the future, and with different character.”
“There is not a huge amount of retail as we envision it,” said Siegel. “The 20,000 square feet of retail is roughly two restaurants and maybe a little corner store type of shop.”
Alderman Alt said density is a major concern and citizens have a right to know how the development will impact them.
“It is about density,” Alt said to Paul. “It is about the 200 units you want to put in the parking lots, plus the 10,000 extra square feet of retail that you want to go down there, plus the entrance way of the development into Indigo Plantation Road, a stinking little road that when you come up next to each other you have to keep an eye on the other car so you don’t whack into it.
“You want to double the population of that development alone and then bring all traffic down there for a restaurant and no one is supposed to be concerned about that because you’re doing God’s work for Southport? That simply is not true.”
Is resubmitting a possibility?
Paul said there are several points that he is looking forward to addressing with the aldermen.
“My hope is that we are not a country mile apart,” Paul said. “My hope is we can get pretty close.
“I’ve heard the city’s not going to pay a dime. I understand that. I get that. I appreciate that. But we need to know what the cost is.”
Aldermen Carroll asked Paul if he would consider withdrawing the application for Indigo Phase II and resubmitting it after the aldermen have spoken with the development attorney.
“Would I consider it? We would consider it,” said Paul. “I think the issue is, we need to have solid interaction around the development agreement, because it doesn’t make sense to just pull it back and go through this adversarial process … to be right back here.
“So I think if we have an informed discussion with you all on what we need to do, to hammer things out and get additional information, yes.”
‘Growth is inevitable’
Southport resident Bill McMullen, who had spoken earlier in the town hall meeting, spoke again and urged the city to find common ground with developers and figure out how to handle the growth expected to arrive in Southport in the coming years.
“There is a chance right now in Southport to do something unique,” said McMullen. “We have to do something as a community immediately. The time is now. The development will happen. It’s inevitable. Even if it stays R-20. Growth is inevitable, it’s how we manage it. The how is the hard part, and the how needs to get done. You can fix it when it’s on paper.”
“Our city staff and planning board have done the right things,” said Aldermen Carroll in his closing statements. “It appears they are willing to discuss density and what is really best for Southport.”
Carroll stressed that the project is not a done deal. “Even is we deny this, I don’t believe the 550 homes will be developed in the ETJ, outside city limits … someone else will develop inside city limits.”
Alderman Alt stated one of the biggest hurdles is the PUD concept.
“We’ll have to have a discussion about PUDs and whose backyards they’re doing to be in,” said Alt.
What’s happening next?
Mayor Hatem said the board of aldermen planned to meet in closed session with city staff and a development agreement attorney on Tuesday to discuss Indigo Phase II. Hatem also said the attorney has vast experience assisting municipalities with several of the key components of the project such as zoning, land use and infrastructure.
“The attorney has been working with the city on Project Indigo since February 2022,” Hatem said. “The main issue with Project Indigo is density, the number of housing units. The development agreement will help to negotiate the best outcome for the city.”
The planning board’s recommendations will be formally presented to aldermen at the aldermen’s Aug. 11 monthly meeting. A public hearing is being scheduled for the aldermen’s Sept. 8 meeting.
“A potential vote could take place at the September meeting in accordance with state statutes regarding rezoning applications and the required notices,” said the mayor.