Chris May is the Board of Aldermen’s top choice for interim city manager of Southport.
The board unanimously voted Monday afternoon to authorize the mayor to negotiate and enter an agreement with May. His salary would not exceed that of the current city manager.
Newly retired, May was previously the Cape Fear Council of Governments’ executive director. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for several decades and has experience as a town manager in Blowing Rock, North Carolina and Seven Devils, North Carolina.
“This gentleman is known to our community. He’s also known to city staff,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem.
Hatem said May would have four to five days with outgoing City Manager Bruce Oakley for the transition. He expects the interim to be in the role for six months and said Southport will begin its search for the new city manager immediately.
“Not like we’re trying to rush through the process but begin the process. It takes time,” Hatem said.
Alderman Lora Sharkey pointed out that the board was informed May would facilitate the annual board retreat on Saturday. She asked if it was a “package deal,” or if May would still be considered for the position had he not been available.
Oakley said another person offered their services for the retreat. He added that May expressed it would be an opportunity to get to know the board.
“It made logical choice to me to have him come in and lead our workshop so he could go ahead and get familiar with the new board, the citizens,” Hatem said. “He’s going to be the person that’s going to help put into action the board’s policies. It made sense for him to be here.”
Mosteller pointed out that May worked with the board in past workshops.
Hatem said May was clear that he does not want to be the city manager of Southport.
“He is not looking for a full-time job,” Hatem said. “He will help us in looking for the right city manager for our town.”
Oakley said the majority of the names he recommended to Hatem for consideration were retired city managers and all had experience in city government.
Oakley’s resignation is effective February 17. He accepted a job as Carolina Beach Town Manager.