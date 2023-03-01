The St. James Fire Department (SJFD) hopes to upgrade its aging communications system in the new budget year.
Jim Crum, SJFD board of directors treasurer, outlined the department’s operating budget requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the St. James Town Council at the board’s Feb. 16 budget retreat. Crum listed immediate needs, which centered around a complete communications system overhaul, and long-term plans that are focused on a couple of big ticket items.
“This is a year of trying to bring ourselves as much forward as we can so that we are prepared for the next five to 10 years,” Crum said. “There are a lot of communication expenditures that are planned in this budget.”
Among the line items are a pair a truck replacements for two vehicles that are more than 20 years old.
“Some of the EMTs have expressed concerns over the safety of the vehicles,” said Mike Kiel, president of the SJFD board of directors. “Once that comes up, that’s concerning.”
SJFD requested $120,000 to purchase a utility transport vehicle for the fire side of the department and an SUV for EMS to use as a third tier response vehicle.
“Having three calls at one time is not unusual anymore,” said Crum. “We’re seeing it all too often. We have a larger and aging population, and when they have emergencies we have to be able to respond to them.”
SJFD also budgeted $7,200 to purchase six new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) so each of the fire police’s night crews would have one. Crum said fire police crews often are the first responders to an emergency, and should all have access to an AED.
In order to meet a North Carolina mandate, SJFD has to upgrade its radios that connect to the VIPER system, a statewide communication network all departments use. Crum told the council that radios have been replaced in stages over the years, and an inventory of the department’s entire communications system is underway to determine what is needed to meet the mandatory requirement.
“Our radios are our most critical piece of equipment for fire and police,” Crum said. “This is a big need to get ourselves up to date.”
SJFD requested $220,000 for the communications upgrade, but the department already has $150,000 accounted for through cash on-hand and an expected grant from Brunswick County.
“That money is designated specifically for these radio upgrades,” said Crum. “We are also replacing headsets, (and) we have pagers that are 10 years old. We’ve been trying to do this piecemeal, and the time has come where we no longer have that option.”
While Crum said he didn’t foresee SJFD taking on any new debt in the immediate future, two expensive purchases are imminent. The department’s pumper has an engine that is no longer supported by its manufacturer, which makes replacement parts hard to come by. Crum said a new pumper is expected to cost around $650,000 and has a delivery time of one year. He would like to have a contract in place for an order in 2024. SJFD also needs to replace its ladder truck, said Crum, as the current one is more than 20 years old. Replacing a ladder truck will cost approximately $1.5 million and it has a three-year delivery time.
“We thought about a smaller one, but it has no bucket - and that’s a problem,” Crum stated. “We have senior volunteers who aren’t looking to climb 60-foot ladders with no bucket. It doesn’t make sense.”
SJFD currently has four loans that it will pay off in around a decade: a fire truck (2025); ambulance (2027): Fire Station No. 1 (2029); and Station No. 2 (2034).
“It’s good to be very fiscally conservative and looking at savings,” Mayor Jean Toner said. “But I think it’s also very good to look at making sure that all of your systems … all of your needs … are up to date.”