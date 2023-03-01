Jim Crum and Mike Kiel

St. James Fire Department Board of Directors members Jim Crum and Mike Kiel met with the St. James Town Council Feb. 16 to discuss the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The St. James Fire Department (SJFD) hopes to upgrade its aging communications system in the new budget year. 

Jim Crum, SJFD board of directors treasurer, outlined the department’s operating budget requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the St. James Town Council at the board’s Feb. 16 budget retreat. Crum listed immediate needs, which centered around a complete communications system overhaul, and long-term plans that are focused on a couple of big ticket items. 