Local hospitals have established off-site screening and testing centers for patients who believe they may be infected with the coronavirus.
Dosher Urgent Care Clinic, located at 4222 Long Beach Road, will be used only for patients who meet the criteria for screening and testing of COVID-19. Dosher Memorial Hospital opened that center on Monday, March 23.
Patients will be required to call first and complete an initial phone screening. Symptoms that have been associated with COVID-19 include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Patients will then be directed to come in for an onsite evaluation to determine if testing criteria is met.
Patients will not be seen on a walk-in basis at the Dosher Urgent Care for other illnesses while this clinic is being utilized for COVID-19 screenings. If patients are sick with other issues, they are instructed to call Dosher Urgent Care at 910-454-4732 and a provider within the hospital’s network will be assigned to see them at another location.
The Dosher Medical Clinics network is consolidating patient visits for those experiencing the symptoms most closely related to COVID-19 to one location for the health and safety of all patients, a hospital news release states.
“Dosher is taking every measure possible to protect our patients and staff at all of our locations,” it states.
For questions about COVID-19, residents can call the Brunswick County Public Health information line Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 910-253-2339 or send an email to coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov.
The N.C. Public Health call line is open 24 hours at 1-866-462-3821.
Novant Health center
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Supply also opened a COVID-19 screening center on Tuesday, March 24, at 13 Medical Campus Drive in Supply. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A news release from Novant states, “As a reminder, people who have no symptoms will not be tested. They should not visit a screening center if they do not meet the criteria for screening or testing. Visiting a screening center unnecessarily will only further one’s risk of exposure and put a strain on resources for those who need it most.”
Persons with questions about whether to seek care can use Novant Health’s online self-guided assessment tool at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus. Novant Health also has a 24-hour coronavirus helpline, 1-877-9NOVANT, which is designed for patients without a primary care physician who are experiencing symptoms and have questions about how best to seek care.
Dosher cafeteria closes
The Dosher Hospital Cafeteria has also closed to the public until further notice, in an effort to protect patients and staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Dosher had suspended eat-in dining in response to an executive order from the Office of the Governor, offering carry out meals to visitors. That has ended.
“At this time, it is in everyone’s best interest to limit cafeteria operations further, preparing meals for patients and staff only,” a news release from Dosher states.
Visitor restrictions
Dosher Hospital has restricted visitation to its Patient Care Unit effective immediately. The policy states: do not visit if you have a cough, shortness of breath, or fever; visitors will be limited to one immediate family member; and visitors must be 12 years of age or older.
Novant Health also has new restrictions on visitors. No visitors will be allowed in Brunswick Medical Center except to visit laboring mothers and patients who are minors (under age 18).
Laboring mothers may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Minors under 18 may have one visitor, parent or guardian. As a reminder, visitors who meet these exceptions must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and at least 13 or older unless seeking medical care. Additional exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Novant Health will continue to limit entrances and exits to the acute care facilities to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and team members coming in and out. Screening will also be implemented at these entrances.
– Terry Pope