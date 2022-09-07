A crew from Oak Island Public Works installs one of the last ocean rescue tubes and signage at the foot of Womble Street, next to the Oak Island Pier. Working with the Jack Helbig Foundation, the town has placed signs and rescue tubes at all 65 beach access areas and several more at the west end, known as The Point.
The town and a local water safety nonprofit group have finished installing ocean rescue tubes and signage at every public beach access in an effort to increase awareness of rip currents and provide a safe tool for would-be rescuers to help swimmers in distress.
Four people have drowned off Oak Island’s beaches this year. About 25-percent of the people who attempt to help swimmers in trouble end up being victims themselves, due in part to a lack of training or proper rescue tools.
The bright-yellow tubes are several feet long with tow straps and handles on each end. They’re large enough to float both a victim and a rescue swimmer. The tubes and signs have basic instructions with graphics in both English and Spanish.
“There are no lifeguards,” stated Kelly Helbig of the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, and says the tubes are “much safer than someone grabbing an arm.
“It’s a layer of safety for our beaches,”
She spoke of how a parallel effort at Caswell Beach, headed up by a Boy Scout eagle candidate, recently helped save two young girls. A rescue-trained bystander and a father equipped with an installed life ring saved the girls.
“We know that these work, and there is a need for them,” Helbig said.
The foundation has budgeted $10,000 and the town has contributed $6,500 for the effort. The foundation also set aside $2,000 a year for the next five years to cover maintenance and replacement costs.
Helbig said her group has received phenomenal support for the effort from local businesses and organizations, who will post sponsorship signs at the stations. The $250 sponsorships sold out in just a week.
Signage includes basic information on rip current and rescue techniques, along with street names to alert first responders. The signs also have scannable QR codes to keep beachgoers up to date on current conditions.