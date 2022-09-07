Rescue tubes at Oak Island

Photo by Lee Hinnant

A crew from Oak Island Public Works installs one of the last ocean rescue tubes and signage at the foot of Womble Street, next to the Oak Island Pier. Working with the Jack Helbig Foundation, the town has placed signs and rescue tubes at all 65 beach access areas and several more at the west end, known as The Point.

 

The town and a local water safety nonprofit group have finished installing ocean rescue tubes and signage at every public beach access in an effort to increase awareness of rip currents and provide a safe tool for would-be rescuers to help swimmers in distress.

Four people have drowned off Oak Island’s beaches this year. About 25-percent of the people who attempt to help swimmers in trouble end up being victims themselves, due in part to a lack of training or proper rescue tools.