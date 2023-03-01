Engineers involved with various sewer projects across the city briefed the Southport Board of Aldermen Monday afternoon during a special public information session.
Carter Hubard, Program Manager with WK Dickson Engineering, updated the board on several construction projects, including one that needed to be rebid due to inflating costs.
Bids last fall for an expansion of the Mulberry Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant were nearly $50 million, easily exceeding the $29 million previously budgeted for the project. Hubard said the plan is to repackage the project based on available funding.
“It surprised everyone,” Hubard said of the project’s price spike. “We’ll be repackaging the project to get the best pricing.”
Hubard advised the board to be prepared to move forward with a project during a time of high labor and market values.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” said Hubard. “I can’t really predict what it will be in the future, but I do think with all this (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, it’s important to get pricing as early as you can and be first in line.”
Field testing, Hubard said, was done on six lift stations as part of a city-wide sewer rehabilitation. The testing is designed to help the city maximize its current infrastructure and make recommendations for the future. WK Dickson plans to complete the design phase of the project by the end of the year and begin construction in 2024.
“You want to put the money where you’ll get the most use out of it,” Hubard said. “Our results were that the pumps performed as expected. Central (pump station) is most important because it collects all the wastewater from town and sends it out. Moore Street was one we were surprised had less capacity than we were expecting.”
Walter Gross, an engineer with Wooten Engineering, provided the latest information on the city’s efforts to merge its sewer system with Brunswick County. The city received funding for a pair of studies to look into a regional approach to water and wastewater conveyance and disposal, with Brunswick County as the primary stakeholder.
Gross said Wooten recently received important information from the county and that engineers are in the process of reviewing the data.
The goals of the Merger Regionalization Feasibility Study are: to assess the age, condition and vulnerability of existing inventory; develop estimated costs associated with assuming responsibility of Southport’s water and sewer utilities; conduct limited financial analyses; and prepare a technical report.
“We’ve begun compiling maps and we’re fully aware of what the city is doing to improve the wastewater system,” said Gross. “We asked the county for information and they provided it. It’s a lot. We also need to confirm with the county what needs to be done on their end to take over the Southport utilities.”
Surveying work for a USDA sewer replacement project is also underway, Gross said, and once it’s completed engineers can begin working on planned schematics. Wooten has 110 days to complete its preliminary design phase and another 135 days for its final design phase. Gross said he hopes the project will be ready to begin next year. The scale of the project includes replacing 18,100 linear feet of sewer lines, constructing or rehabbing 111 sewer manholes, and replacing the Leonard Street pump station.
“The surveying is important,” Gross said. “The faster we get that information, the faster we can begin our work. All the work will be performed within existing right of ways and city-owned land.”