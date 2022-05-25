Heads of the four subcommittees overseeing the Indigo Project Phase II proposals provided a public update during the May 19 Southport Planning Board monthly meeting.
Board Chairman Sue Hodgin created the subcommittees to focus on specific concerns (design and character, infrastructure, environmental concerns and traffic impact) and tasked them with gathering information and reporting their findings to the planning board’s Indigo HUB committee for further review. The planning board then will present a recommendation to the Southport Board of Aldermen to either approve or deny two applications from the developers: one seeks to rezone 346 acres of undeveloped property from R-20 to PUD and get approval of its planned unit development master plan; the other form representatives from Bald Head Island Limited and East West Partners asks for the entire development to be annexed into Southport city limits.
“There are a lot of committees that are looking into it,” said Southport Development Services Director Thomas Lloyd. “We’re looking at this with a fine tooth comb. It’s a legislative decision. It’s up to the planning board to provide an advisory recommendation list to the board of aldermen.”
Lloyd said that typically the board has 90 days to review something like this.
During a March 24 aldermen and the planning board joint meeting, Hodgin officially received the two applications and appointed Chris Jones and Maureen Meehan to join her on a review committee. A public town hall on the Indigo Project followed on April 4 and the subcommittees were formed a few days later.
‘This is not a done deal’
Planning board member G.E. Mibelli said the design and character subcommittee met May 11 with much of the focus on how the proposed development aligned with Southport’s identity. The current proposal listed more than 1,500 potential new homes coming to the area, which would cause the local population to double. Mibelli felt it was important for the subcommittee to gather as much information as possible in order to determine whether the spirit of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance is being followed.
“Those are the instruments we have to guide us,” said Mibelli. “We want to have a single Southport that maintains its identity. We don’t want to have to a Southport and a Wrightsville Beach right next to it. We need more information. We provided a list of additional information (to the developers) that could help us determine some of the objectives they hope to achieve. That’s critical for this committee because unless we get that information very quickly and are able to review it, we won’t be able to have an announcement.”
Mibelli said a decision has not been made on whether the planning board will recommend moving forward with the development.
“There have been a lot of people going around saying that this a done deal … this has already been approved … the planning board is in complete agreement to approve this,” Mibelli said. “I expressed that there is a range of possibilities. Yes, if everything should prove to be perfectly fine, which is a challenge, we may approve. But at the other extreme, if we find that there are too many challenges, we might not approve it. We have - in the middle - some interesting options because we want to do something smart for Southport.
“This is not a done deal.”
Focus on infrastructure issues
Fred Fiss said the infrastructure subcommittee is still gathering information and awaits the results of an infrastructure study and a fiscal impact study being conducted by the city and the developers. The subcommittee is also looking in to legal questions regarding what the city is obligated to provide the development in terms of power and water infrastructure upgrades. Fiss said the focus of the meeting was on hard and soft infrastructure issues that also included open space parks, emergency services, bike paths, sidewalks and roads.
“I’m waiting to see the studies that Thomas (Lloyd) mentioned earlier and when we will get those,” said Fiss. “The financial and infrastructure impact … I think that would be helpful in making our decisions. There are a couple of legal issues I would like to see addressed. Power capacity is maxed out that the city is able to provide. Is the city obligated to provide a new substation for the project or is that left to the developer? Are we obligated or not?”
Scratching the surface
Meehan’s subcommittee on environmental concerns asked the developers for a breakdown of the project’s open spaces in an effort to figure out what types of wetlands the plans do and do not include. She said connectivity is an important component to the development, as well as how the project fits into the local environment.
“We know we’re just scratching the surface with the environmental concerns,” Meehan said. “The meeting itself was very focused on open space and those wetland calculations.The applicant agreed to try to move around some of these multi-family developments they’ve proposed to allow more of a connectivity, a larger corridor, so it will be a more consistent parcel of land instead of having fragmented parcels with smaller connectivity.”
Traffic impact looking at alternatives
Will Hewitt, head of the traffic impact subcommittee, said that on May 11 his group looked at access points into the development, particularly the possibility of adding a third entrance into Indigo. Subcommittee members asked for more information about peak hour travel and other connectivity issues that could develop if the project proceeded as planned. Hewitt said the developers own a few parcels of property in Southport that could assist in traffic flow and have offered them to the city in that capacity.
“Right now, we’re looking for different alternatives and so are they,” Hewitt said. “There are some possibilities of some third way out of town that would assist traffic on this side of town. That would be up to (N.C. Department of Transportation) and property owners. That’s going to take some serious discussion in the future.”
Hewitt said the development’s impact on disaster response and how it is going to affect traffic - especially after a hurricane - was another topic brought up in the meeting.
As meetings on the project continue, Mibelli said it is important that the planning board gets all the information it needs to make a decision and that clear lines of communication have to be maintained with the developers.