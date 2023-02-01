Brunswick Community College trustees and county commissioners recently learned about Precision Swiss Products during a tour of the facility in Leland.
Leading the tour was Chad Yaw, chief operating officer of the micro feature machining company that makes products for medical markets, semiconductor, electronics and industrial markets and aerospace markets.
The company, which has 42 employees in Leland and nearly 155 in total, is an example of workforce education and economic development.
“It’s been a great partnership with Brunswick County and with the community college,” Yaw said.
He did a show-and-tell of some of the company’s work.
“You can see some of the component parts that go into these artificial hearts we’re making right here,” he said.
“It’s pretty cool that some of the people who graduated from Brunswick Community College are making this stuff. They’re going into people’s bodies. That’s pretty neat.”
BCC President Dr. Gene Smith noted the company was selective in coming to Brunswick County.
“They just don’t decide to come here,” Smith said. “They need to know how the community college is going to help them once they get here. When we (he and Greg Bland, BCC vice president of Continuing Education and Economic & Workforce Development) went out to California, the owner of the company said our efforts to discuss with them what their needs were were more than they had ever received from the community college that is just one mile away and has several million dollars of equipment in the machining room. They were very impressed with that. And since that point we have worked with them.
“We’re trying to demonstrate what we can do for existing businesses and industry so that we can help recruit other businesses and industry to Brunswick County and provide future opportunities for our citizens here, whether they be young adults or older adults. Those are good jobs and high-paying jobs.”
Yaw said the average salary Precision is paying employees on the shop floor is over $30 an hour.
“And so,” Smith said, “as we continue to move the college with our technical capabilities — it is not a fast move because those things cost money. You saw that equipment in there. We may not be able to get all the nice equipment, but we can get the introductory equipment to help them learn, so that when they get here and they work on that $3-million machine, they know the basics.”
Smith said the college has its machining technology on the Leland campus, “(but) we don’t have high school students bused to the Leland campus.
“So what we’re planning on doing between now and the fall is to transfer our machine technology program to our main campus in the McLamb building. So those Career and College Promise students who are bused to college, or the Early College High School students, can have access to the machine technology opportunities.”
BCC has received a $200,000 grant to purchase the machine just like the one at Precision, Smith said.
“So, when we train our students on the machines on our campus, they’ll be ready to come out here for employment. Those opportunities are like none ever seen in Brunswick County as far as machine technology,” Smith said.
Yaw said there are “a bunch of careers that you can do here at PSP. And then we’re going to create a path for you. … In order to have these skills, these are the classes you have to take — either at Brunswick Community College or on-the-job training — and when you complete that after a certain amount of time, here is your pay scale.
“We won’t hire people that want a job. We only want to hire people that want a career. Whether they stay with us or not, that’s the type of mindset that we’re looking for.”
Yaw, himself, is an example.
“I want to get the principals here, I want to get the counselors here, to show them what we can do for somebody who isn’t necessarily ready for college — like I wasn’t. It took me six years in the Navy to figure out that I wanted to go back to school,” he said.
BCC Trustee Ronnie Jenkins said, “In the past six months, we have offered something like 24 courses here for this particular site … Not only this locale, but other locales, as well.”
Added Smith, “We want to make sure that for those students who want this opportunity, we can provide that for them — not just the high school students but also the adult students who might want to get retooled and come to work over here. We’re excited about the partnership.”