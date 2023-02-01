BCC students tour

Students are shown at the Brunswick Community College Leland campus on Manufacturing Day in October. BCC is working with Precision Swiss Products in Leland to provide training for current and future employees.

 

Brunswick Community College trustees and county commissioners recently learned about Precision Swiss Products during a tour of the facility in Leland.

Leading the tour was Chad Yaw, chief operating officer of the micro feature machining company that makes products for medical markets, semiconductor, electronics and industrial markets and aerospace markets.

