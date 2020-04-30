A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on East Beach Drive, authorities reported.
The boy “darted in front of a driver on East Beach Drive, close to 45th Street,” said Police Chief W.I. Ingram. The driver was a woman and the incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m., Ingram said. The chief did not know whether the victim was wearing a helmet. He said the boy’s parents own a house at Oak Island.
The boy was airlifted initially to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, then taken to UNC Hospitals.
No charges were filed but the incident is under investigation.