The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Brunswick Community College continues administering vaccines to 1,000 individuals a day as weekly allocations permit, according to Brunswick County Health Services (BCHS).
A consortium of personnel from BCHS, Brunswick County EMS, Novant Health, Dosher Memorial Hospital and the North Carolina National Guard come together daily to make the clinic convenient and effective for Brunswick County residents. BCC staff and students from the college’s nursing program are also supporting operations and vaccinations, according to a BCHS spokesperson.
“The staff who greeted us were very welcoming and informative,” said one recent vaccine recipient. “The National Guardsmen and Guardswomen were wonderful in guiding us from stage to stage and the medical workers were great. They fully explained the vaccination process, answered questions, took information and monitored our response to the vaccine.”
Such positive reviews of clinic operations have been numerous.
Typically, vaccination appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
On arriving at BCC, recipients who have scheduled vaccinations via the partners’ online scheduling portal are directed by National Guard personnel to the large parking lot at the college’s aquaculture building. There, cars are cued into multiple lanes as personnel check in each individual and hand out required paperwork to be completed in order to receive vaccinations.
“There was more than enough time to fill out the forms before proceeding to the next stage,” another vaccination recipient noted from her car.
Each lane, in turn, is then directed to the parking lot outside of Odell Williamson Auditorium where National Guard troops guide cars into multiple lanes. There, a bevy of medical workers administer the injections while recipients remain in their cars. Thanks to an abundance of medical personnel, it is a smooth and speedy process.
Following receipt of their injections patients across the entire lot wait in place, in their automobiles, for 15 minutes watching for any possible, immediate side effects from the vaccines. After the allotted wait time is over, all cars in the lot are OK’ed to leave and the next batch of patients is directed into place by the National Guard traffic controllers.
“It is a smooth process indeed,” said a clinic worker between injections. “We’re just trying to make this as easy and trouble-free for folks as possible.”
The key challenge is having enough vaccine to meet the huge demand at the clinic, especially since a third of Brunswick County’s population became eligible for vaccines all at once.
Health teams and partners have had to work through some cold and rainy weather over the past few weeks: due to requirements for social distancing and avoiding large crowds, it is not possible to move the clinic indoors in inclement weather.
“We commend our staff and partners for their dedication to this mass vaccination effort,” a BCHS official added.
BCHS continues to work with its partners to identify areas that could benefit from clinics, such as the one at BCC, and to apply to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for vaccine allocations to support such events.
“Our ability to conduct these events depends on if and how many doses we receive from the NCDHHS on a given week specifically for equity and event purposes,” a BCHS official stated.
For these temporary clinics, BCHS works directly with its partners to identify eligible individuals and schedule appointments, particularly those from underserved or historically marginalized communities in the county. Individuals identified as eligible will receive direct communication from Health Services or from one of its partners to schedule appointments.
BCHS reminds that vaccine supplies are still limited, and asks for everyone to remain patient and keep checking for future appointment slots if they are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Individuals who choose to go to another county or clinic to get vaccinated should be prepared to return to that location for the second dose.
Those now eligible for vaccinations are individuals who fall under group one, health care workers; group two, anyone 65 or older regardless of health status or living situation; and group three, anyone working in childcare or in PreK–12 schools. North Carolina plans to make vaccinations available to additional frontline essential workers beginning March 10.
Eligible community members in the Brunswick County area can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting NovantHealth.org/BrunswickVaccine.