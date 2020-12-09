Dosher Memorial Hospital employees and other county frontline healthcare workers will likely receive coronavirus vaccines before Christmas.
Hospital trustees were told Monday that when polled at least 180 of Dosher’s employees expressed interest in taking the vaccine. The hospital has agreed it will not make the vaccines mandatory for employees.
Lesa Anderson, Dosher’s Interim Director of Nursing, told trustees Monday that county health officials expect U.S. approval to ship COVID-19 vaccines to be given to Pfizer this Friday. The first doses are expected to ship next Monday.
However, doses for Dosher employees are expected in the second shipment within two weeks. Because the Pfizer doses must be kept at super cold storage, they will be kept and administered by Brunswick County Health and Human Services at the county government center near Bolivia.
Pfizer shipments will come in bulk of 975 doses, while a vaccine that is also expected to receive U.S. approval this week by Moderna does not have to be kept in cold storage and comes in doses of 100. With both vaccines set to ship soon, Dosher healthcare workers and county physicians are expected to have access to the shots prior to the end of December.
“As of now, we have a plan in place to vaccinate employees who are interested,” Anderson told trustees.
Trustee Dr. Terry Pieper questioned if all physicians in the county would have access to the vaccine.
“What I would anticipate is that it will apply to all healthcare providers, regardless of employment,” said Dosher CEO Dr. Brad Hilaman.
Hilaman said with the Pfizer vaccine, because of cold storage requirements, employees would have to make a trip to Health Services in Bolivia to receive their shots. With the Moderna vaccines, the shots could be administered at the hospital.
Dosher is coordinating its vaccine efforts with county Health Services via frequent phone conferences, Hilaman said.
Dosher President Lynda Stanley reported Monday the hospital currently has plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees to guard against COVID-19 spread.
“There are no areas of concern,” said Stanley. “We are at a good place for now.”
However, state officials are anticipating a shortage of gloves by March, said Stanley, and have ordered 400,000 boxes to arrive before Christmas. Of those, Dosher will have access to some.
In the months ahead, according to state and national projections, COVID-19 cases and deaths are expected to increase dramatically. Dosher will institute a “mask-up campaign” involving trustees, employees and community leaders in an effort to increase use of face coverings to reduce spread of the disease, Stanley said.
“The next four to six weeks are going to be crucial,” said Stanley.
The campaign will show participants wearing face masks and include their explanation of why they are masking up.
Positive news
For the first time in years, Dosher reported a positive bottom line in its monthly financial report, ending October with $356,240 in excess revenue over expenses. That figure is based on net patient revenue of $12,524,368, exceeding the $11.2-million that was budgeted, and the highest volume of outpatient services in quite some time.
“It looks like a typo, but we don’t have a big negative number this month,” said Brandon Hughes, Dosher’s Director of Finance.
Last October, the hospital reported total net revenue of $11.3-million and a loss of $146,895 for the month. Hughes told trustees three new medical providers who were recently added to staff are helping boost volume.
“I just feel like crying and saying, ‘Yay, Dosher team!,’” said trustee Linda Pukenas.
Hughes said while October was a good month the hospital must wait and see how things go in the months ahead.
“I don’t know if we’ll have $12.5-million every month, but you can see that it is possible,” said Hughes.
Dosher is digging out from a 2019-20 fiscal year that ended September 30 and resulted in a $5.9-million loss in excess from operations. That figure is expected to improve substantially after final COVID-19 relief funds are factored in over the next few months to the point that it could result in a net gain when also factoring in $4.9-million in non-operating revenue.
October’s financial report also shows the hospital took a $50,000 hit from a recent sale of its 11th Street office building to the Brunswick Partnership for Housing, which plans to convert it into transitional housing for the homeless.
“Even if you take that into consideration, you’ve got a terrific report,” added Dosher Trustee Chairman Robert Howard.
October also produced 276 operating room procedures compared with 217 for the same month last year and 187 in October two years ago.
“It represents a lot of work there,” said Hughes. “That’s what’s driving the increase in net revenue. It’s just a strong month. I’m not sure every month will look like this.”
Howard responded, “No, it won’t. But it’s an indication that we’ve got the train turned around.”
Officers elected
Trustee Randy Jones presented a 2021 slate of officers from the Nominating Committee that was approved unanimously. The board opted to re-elect its current officers: Chairman Robert Howard, Vice Chairman Debbie Wood and Secretary Linda Pukenas. There were no other nominations from the board.
“We appreciate the service of everyone on the board,” said Howard.
Equipment purchased
After a closed session, Pukenas made a motion on behalf of the Finance Committee to purchase a Mako Smart Robot for $975,000. The equipment helps perform partial and total knee surgeries with increased accuracy and precision that will result in quicker recovery. A rebate system by Stryker allows Dosher to recoup the cost of the equipment over a seven-year period. The board vote was unanimous.