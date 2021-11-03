Voters in southeastern Brunswick County selected mayors and members of their respective councils Tuesday in an election that saw a split between incumbents and challengers.
Oak Island
In what appears to be a landslide, political newcomer Liz White defeated first-term incumbent Ken Thomas for the post of mayor of Oak Island by a vote of 2,049 to 1,136.
Incumbent Oak Island Council Member John Bach retained his seat with 1,632 votes, while newcomer Mark Martin polled second with 1,434 votes in a five-way race for the two council posts. Newcomer Lynn McDowell polled at 1,390 votes while incumbent Loman Scott garnered 778 votes and Charles Farley received 705 votes.
Bill Craft resoundingly defeated Charles McWells 2,373 to 595 to take an unexpired term on Oak Island Town Council.
Southport
Incumbent Southport Mayor Dr. Joe Pat Hatem was re-elected over newcomer Rebecca Kelly, with Hatem receiving 1,126 votes to Kelly’s 669 votes.
In Southport’s Ward 1, incumbent Karen Mosteller retained her post with 1,062 votes, while newcomer Robert Carroll took the second Ward 1 seat with 929 votes. Mosteller and Carroll defeated incumbent Marc Spencer (618 votes) and fourth candidate Vickie Potter garnered 562 votes.
In Southport’s Ward 2, newcomer Rich Alt defeated three other challengers for a single seat, polling at 737 votes. Former alderman Nelson Adams received 369 votes, incumbent Lora Sharkey polled at 313 votes and Rhonda Davis garnered 279 votes.
St. James
In St. James, three incumbents and two challengers vied for three seats on town council. Newcomer Jim Board was the top vote-getter with 1,188 votes, followed by David Morgan (1,067 votes) and incumbent David DeLong who received 952 votes. Incumbent Dennis Barclay received 898 votes and incumbent Jeff Mount garnered 797 votes.
Boiling Spring Lakes
In Boiling Spring Lakes, Jeff Winecoff defeated incumbent Town Commissioner Tom Guzulaitus 582 to 364 to take the post of mayor.
David Mammay and Kimberly Sherwood were the top two-vote getters in a four-way race for two commission seats. Mammay garnered 655 votes; Sherwood received 489. Incumbent Bill Clark polled at 304 and Eric Maynes received 242 votes.
Bald Head Island
On Bald Head Island, a controversial referendum for the village government to issue general obligation bonds passed 165-118. The village is in competition with a state-authorized transportation board over who will purchase and operate the ferry system.
All three successful candidates for village council supported having the village, not the authority, take over the ferry system.
Incumbent Village Council Member Peter Quinn defeated newcomer Lou Ann Earnhardt for the post of mayor 174-111.
Incumbent council members Scott Gardner and Emily Hill kept their seats, garnering 172 and 170 votes, respectively. Council challenger Nathan McBrayer took 115 votes, while Robert Drumheller received 110 votes.
Other numbers
Voters also cast ballots for the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees, but incumbents Randy Jones and Linda Pukenas had no challengers. Likewise, incumbents Ed Burnett, Bob Lloyd and Bob Smith were re-elected to the SE Brunswick Sanitary District board without opposition.
Also, incumbent Caswell Beach Commissioner George Kassler was re-elected with 52 votes and newcomer Sharon Remaly garnered 54 votes. There were no other candidates for the two commission posts.
It should be noted that council members, not voters at large, select the mayor for the Town of St. James. That will happen when the new council convenes.
The only significant issue with the polls Tuesday was that some residents of the Bonnets Way subdivision were not provided with ballots that included City of Southport races. That subdivision was annexed into the city. An unknown number of voters there were issued provisional ballots, which won’t be counted until the canvass next Tuesday, Nov. 9.
What’s next
The board will conduct a sample audit of two randomly selected precincts on Thursday, November 4, at 9 a.m.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by Friday, November 5, and must have been postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 2.
The board will hold a pre-canvass meeting on Tuesday, November 9, at 9:30 a.m. At that time, the board will vote on which provisional ballots to count. Then, the board will hold its official canvass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9. That action is what creates the official vote tally. Totals from Tuesday are considered unofficial.
In the 2019 municipal elections, overall turnout was 27-percent, with Bald Head Island posting the highest rate at 66-percent. In 2019, turnout in Southport was also strong at 52-percent, while 38-percent of voters cast ballots in Oak Island in 2019.
There are 74,446 registered municipal voters in Brunswick County, according to Board of Elections records.