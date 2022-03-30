On March 24, Southport’s Planning Board and Board of Aldermen took a first step in what Mayor Joe Pat Hatem called the “most impactful development project to hit the city in more than 200 years.”
The two boards held a joint meeting last Thursday for a formal presentation and submission of a planned unit development master plan and rezoning application for Phase 2 of the proposed Project Indigo. Representatives from Bald Head Island Limited and East West Partners, the two companies hoping to partner on a development that could double the population of Southport once completed, pitched their future plans for the nearly 350-acre site and answered questions from both boards, as well as concerned citizens.
“This is not a ‘love it or shove it,’” said Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited. “That’s not what we’re going to do. We’re here to get all of the input that you guys have. This is not something where we’re going to say, ‘It’s our way or the highway.’
“We want this to be a process where everybody has a voice.”
‘Enormous economic impact’
Roger Casey, president and founder of East West Partners, said the property is going to be developed at some point and his company wants to make sure the site maximizes its ability to have a positive impact on the city’s social, health and economic well-being. Phase 2 of Project Indigo, which is expected to bring more than 1,500 homes to the city, won’t be finished for another decade, Casey said, but the goal now is to find common ground with the surrounding community. Should the boards approve the applications, he said the soonest anyone is expected to move in to the development would be at least two years away.
“We look forward to everyone getting the kind of knowledge and understanding in order to make an informed decision, and that’s all we’re after in this process,” said Casey. “It’s not going to just appear out of thin air. It’s going to be a slow, evolving process as the community develops. It will create an enormous economic impact on this community. I think that’s part of a rising tide lifting all boats. That’s good news, I think.”
According to Southport Development Services Director Thomas Lloyd, the rezoning application is to rezone 346.57 acres of undeveloped property adjacent to the Smithfield Woods, Cades Cove and Indigo Plantation neighborhoods from R-20 to planned unit developments. More than 80% of the property is located in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, Lloyd said, but the entire site falls within the Southport zoning district and under the local planning and zoning regulations. The developer also plans to request annexation into the city limits.
After officially receiving the master development plan and rezoning applications, Southport Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin appointed fellow members Chris Jones and Maureen Meehan to join her on a review committee. The planning board has 90 days to provide an advisory recommendation on the PUD master plan development plan and the rezoning application to aldermen. The Board of Aldermen then has 90 days to make a decision. Lloyd said the city currently is working with the developer on fiscal and infrastructure impact studies to provide the boards.
“This is the largest and most impactful development project that Southport has seen since the first 100 lots in 1792,” Hatem said. “It’s going to be developed by someone. That’s going to happen.”
Public voices concerns
Planning board members, aldermen and citizens expressed a variety of concerns regarding the project from traffic, infrastructure, schools, the environment to public health. Casey said the purpose of the next few months is to convince the city that the development is a positive addition to Southport.
“The City of Southport does not have an obligation to rezone us,” said Casey. “You have an obligation to let us use the rezoning we have, but it’s our job to convince you that what we’re proposing is better than that, and you should approve it. We’re not arrogant enough to think that you owe us rezoning. You don’t. That’s something you don’t have to give us and that’s why we’re here.”
Planning Board Member G.E. Mibelli said he wanted to see more information about how such an influx of property and population is going to impact the citizens.
“I have a little bit of reservation about the fact that what you’re proposing may be a higher density,” Mibelli said. “I’m having a hard time visualizing that. For me, that’s a critical piece of information.”
Hodgin and Aldermen Robert Carroll agreed with one citizen in attendance who questioned the demographic the new development might be targeting.
Indigo Plantation resident Rebecca Kelley said she expected Southport to see its population get younger in the coming years and, and that focusing on an older demographic was a mistake.
“(Perry) said these will be homes without children,” said Kelley. “I have young children and I am not unique to Southport. There are more of us coming with young children. Unless you’re advertising this as a 55 and older community, I would be careful about saying that in front of a room full of people.”
Smithfield Woods resident Matthew Lawrence said he wants the development to include safe bike paths that extend into city’s center.
Brian Stephens lives in Cades Cove, and he said Southport risks losing its identity if it gets too big too fast.
“I’m concerned that we are trying to make too much out of Southport,” Stephens said. “Is what we create or allow to be created eventually going to take the peace and quiet and tranquility of our neighboring communities? Can we create something without destroying something? That ‘something’ was all that we saw and felt that made us move here. Now we’re slowly going to watch it disappear.”
Town Hall planned
The March 24 meeting was the first of what will be at least seven opportunities for the public to comment on the project. Hatem scheduled a Town Hall meeting at the Southport Community Building at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 4, that will feature exhibits, maps and a question and answer session for citizens to speak to public officials and developers. A final decision on the project is expected to be made in June.