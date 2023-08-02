Alderman Lowe Davis

Southport Alderman Lowe Davis said the passage of a noise ordinance amendment “is a humane response to the suffering we can see all around us in this extreme heat.” (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

In a slight variation of a famous quote attributed to Mark Twain, “Everybody complains about the heat, but nobody does anything about it,” said a smiling Southport Alderman John Allen.

Well, the Southport Board of Aldermen has done something related to the heat in the hope that it will provide contractors with a measure of relief.