In a slight variation of a famous quote attributed to Mark Twain, “Everybody complains about the heat, but nobody does anything about it,” said a smiling Southport Alderman John Allen.
Well, the Southport Board of Aldermen has done something related to the heat in the hope that it will provide contractors with a measure of relief.
During a 30-minute emergency meeting last Wednesday morning at Indian Trail Meeting Hall, the board made an amendment to its recently adopted noise ordinance that authorizes the city manager, during adverse weather or other emergency events - and after notifying the board of aldermen - to modify the start and ending times for outside contractors to work. The measure passed 4-0.
The noise ordinance, adopted July 13, had prohibited such work before 7 a.m., but the amendment allows for the possibility of outdoor workers getting an earlier jump on their workday before temperatures rise with the sun.
“This is a humane response to the suffering we can see all around us in this extreme heat,” Alderman Lowe Davis said in a city press release issued after the meeting. “There have been numerous accounts of landscapers, roofers, painters, heavy equipment operators, and road crews fainting or needing medical attention while working in the heat right here in Southport. I hate for anyone to be disturbed by noise any earlier than expected, but I feel we should do what we can to protect the health of people whose jobs require them to be working outside in these difficult days.”
Davis, speaking at the meeting, said her bedroom is 100 feet away from a major construction project and, in another direction, 120 feet away from a “huge” construction project. She said workers on those projects “start exactly at 7 o’clock. They’re in their trucks, ready to go, and I know it’s 7 o’clock because I hear the hammers and the saws and everything, and it’s already hot at 7 o’clock.”
“Basically, you’re just giving the contractors the option,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “It doesn’t mean they’re going to take it in this severe heat.”
Alderman Robert Carroll favors leaving the matter up to the discretion of the city manager. “I think that there’s a stopgap in there that if the city manager requests this option we can disagree or agree with it, and then at some point during the process, if we believe that the heat index has dropped to a safe level, we can come back to her and request that it be reversed,” he said. “I don’t see a real problem with it. I think people are going to complain if we’ve got people doing work, but they’re going to complain anyway.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi said he had worked outside earlier in his career and expressed doubts about how much of a difference the amendment would make.
“I just want to say that starting an hour earlier makes no difference when it’s hot, believe me,” he said. “We’ve done it. It makes no difference. You’re working an hour earlier, it’s just as hot. There’s not that much difference when it’s going to be that hot.”
City Manager Bonnie Therrien indicated she could refer to a work/rest schedule dealing with heat stress released by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Hatem said it is a good idea to give contractors the option of an earlier start under excessive heat conditions.
“They may not take up on it,” he said. “They might want to be at that 7 a.m., but at least it gives them the opportunity and lets them know we’re thinking about them. It reminds them that, ‘Hey, make sure your crews are taking breaks properly and staying hydrated and that type of thing.’”