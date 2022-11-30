City Manager Bonnie Therrien

Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien offers an outsider’s point of view on hiring the next permanent manager. Photo by Eliot Duke.

Southport Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is in a unique situation. Her current position, which she took Nov. 1, Southport isn’t in Therrien’s long-range plans. In the short-term, however, she has the opportunity to offer an outside point-of-view of what the city should be looking for in its next city manager to ensure her successor stays for a good while. Southport has had five city managers in the past decade, and is in search for another as 2022 comes to a close.

Since she started working with the city, Therrien has met with staff while also getting up to speed on the major projects currently underway. During her first appearance at the Nov. 10 Southport Board of Aldermen meeting, Therrien recommended the city start looking for a permanent city manager as soon as possible.