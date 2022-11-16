Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building.
Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out their intentions for the 441-acre tract near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU).
Polote representatives restated that 15 years ago the corporation used soil from the site for a berm project at MOTSU and would like to do so again for a very similar project. The NCWRC had previously inquired about the land as part of its conservation efforts in 2000 and has since secured partial funding for a potential purchase. The meeting Thursday evening provided both an opportunity to make their case to the board.
NCWRC request
“Land acquisition is a very important tool for conservation for agencies like the NCWRC,” biologist Chesley Ward stated. “There are parcels of land we have tried to purchase over the past few years due to rare wildlife on the properties and habitats.
“The Southport tract that is adjacent to MOTSU ... has the highest ecological significance because it has the most habitats.”
Since engaging in preliminary talks with the city about the land two years ago, Ward said, NCWRC has pursued and received an award for partial funding through a land and water fund grant. The agency is ready to make an appraisal-based offer to the city for the property, said Ward, and pursue additional funding if the offer were to be accepted. If the NCWRC acquires the land, Ward said, it would be open to the public for certain uses and that managed using controlled burning that benefits the wildlife and surrounding habitats.
“The property would go into our game lands program,” Ward said. “No firearms would be allowed but it would be open 365 days a year.”
Biologist Kacy Cook called the land “essential habitat for disappearing wildlife,” and said such efforts to purchase properties are made to protect a declining number of vertebrate species. Eight of the 21 most endangered species in the country are in North Carolina, said Cook, and more attention is being paid to this decline, especially amongst reptiles and amphibians. The Southport tract has numerous ponds that support rare species of reptiles and amphibians, Cook said, and when such habitats disappear so do the lifeforms, particularly the gopher frog.
“We once had 32 known sites for the gopher frog in North Carolina,” said Ward. “Now it’s down to just seven. The Southport tract is one of those seven sites. Healthy examples of ponds are rare. The Southport tract has numerous ponds that support these rare amphibians and reptile species.
“We’re just here wanting to confirm what the interest of Southport has in selling the land to us.”
Polote request
Attorney Raymond DiGuiseppe reiterated Polote’s commitment to working with the city on an agreement to either buy the land outright or lease a portion of it for its berm replacement project at MOTSU. Polote reps already appeared in front of the aldermen and planning board regarding the project and have requested permission to access the land to conduct environmental studies on the soil. DiGuiseppe said due to its proximity, using the site again for the new berm project will keep traffic going in and out of Sunny Point off public roads.
“It would help the community avoid all of the trucks that would be coming from all over,” DiGiuseppe said. “This would all be done internally and we’d only access it through Sunny Point Road. It would be a limited area with the least disturbance.”
Of the 441 acres, Lloyd Ludlow, vice president of The Polote Corporation, said his company would only need access to between 25 and 50 acres for the top soil. Ludlow said Polote was willing to work in tandem with the NCWRC on the site to ensure its conservation efforts. The Southport property is the closest source of the required soil to the site, Ludlow said, with the nearest tract nearly 10 miles away.
“We are really interested in working with you guys,” said Ludlow. “We take it very seriously working with conservationists for these kinds of projects. We’d like to work alongside you.”
Board reaction
While the board didn’t take any action following the presentations, alderman Karen Mosteller expressed her opposition to not only selling or leasing the land to Polote but even giving them access to the site to conduct studies.
“For me, I would venture to say that there is no way I could support drilling and soil mining on that land,” Mosteller said. “I know that you have already identified other sources for that soil eight miles away and 42 miles away, I think you said. I would ask that you go there and get your soil because I, I do not believe that is the highest purpose of this land. And it’s already been mined … to a certain extent … it’s already suffered that before. So I think, I think, in the interest of our values and our conservation, that’s where I am.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem thanked Mosteller for speaking and stated these were just presentations, and Mostellar responded, “I know, I just, I want y’all to be able to move on with your life,” seemingly to the Polote representatives.