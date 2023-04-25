To prepare for a growing population, Dosher Memorial Hospital is embarking on a three-year, $15.4-million expansion and renovation project for the hospital and its local clinics.

Hospital trustees have received a final master facility plan from BSA LifeStructures that has been in the works for two years. It outlines five phases of work to add space for more physicians, to expand the hospital’s pharmacy and lab departments and to build an 8,000-square-foot emergency department addition with an entrance at the North Atlantic Avenue access.