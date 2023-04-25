To prepare for a growing population, Dosher Memorial Hospital is embarking on a three-year, $15.4-million expansion and renovation project for the hospital and its local clinics.
Hospital trustees have received a final master facility plan from BSA LifeStructures that has been in the works for two years. It outlines five phases of work to add space for more physicians, to expand the hospital’s pharmacy and lab departments and to build an 8,000-square-foot emergency department addition with an entrance at the North Atlantic Avenue access.
“It’s actually another historic moment for us,” said Dosher CEO and President Lynda Stanley. “This has been a long time coming. It’s been a labor of love.”
Trustees voted in 2021 to proceed with a facility study that maps out the best use of space for the hospital and its medical clinics at Oak Island and Long Beach Road. Stanley said Brunswick County is the fastest growing county in the state, and Dosher’s service area is bracing for an 8% growth in population over the next five years.
“An answer is to provide the care that people need,” said Stanley. “It is going to provide access, more visibility and show the taxpayers where their dollars are going.”
Dosher’s Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels said Dosher can perform all five phases of the construction project without taking on additional debt by using cash reserves and ad valorem tax revenues. Property owners in Smithville Township are accessed a self-imposed special 4-cent property tax that can be used only for hospital capital projects or facility maintenance.
Trustees Chairman Robert Howard said the first phase of the construction project, renovation of the Central Sterile Department on the main campus, is already fully funded with available cash on hand.
“The people overwhelmingly voted to allow this ad valorem tax to fund the hospital so we can continue to provide award-winning service,” said Howard. “The people who pay the bills are the citizens of Smithville Township, and we work for them.”
Five phases
The first phase will turn some storage areas into additional space to help expand the hospital’s Central Sterile Department, which also needs additional washers.
At the Dosher Medical Long Beach Road clinic, nine additional exam rooms and two procedural rooms will be added to make space for hiring three additional medical providers. The building will be given a new entrance, flooring and walls to match the Dosher decor.
The Oak Island clinic will receive a new exterior entrance and additional exam rooms and space for hiring an additional medical provider.
The pharmacy and lab space at the hospital will take over the medical records department to allow expansion. Medical records will relocate to the Dosher Wellness Center on Middleton Boulevard. It will allow for a larger lab waiting area and more space for backup equipment and future growth.
The emergency department will get a new 8,000-square-foot building near the pick-up area at the patient care unit off of North Atlantic Avenue. A corridor will connect the department to the main hospital and patient care unit.
The emergency room entrance now is on Fodale Avenue next door to the hospital main entrance and lobby.
Finances
“This would not be possible,” said Stanley, “without the support of the board, taxpayers, community, staff, volunteers and foundation board members. I’m excited for the community to see the next three years.”
Trustee Randy Jones, who chairs the Building and Grounds Committee, said the goal of the master facility plan was to prepare for Dosher’s future.
“Overall, we’ve got a plan here that we’re going to be very proud of, and it’s going to grow as Dosher grows,” said Jones.
Jones said Daniels, who has served as the hospital’s CFO for just six months, was instrumental in projecting how Dosher’s finances can efficiently cover the costs.
Several options were explored for expanding the emergency department but trustees settled on building a new addition. Trustee Howard said that move will actually save Dosher as much as $2-million by not having to shift staff and patients from area to area, which a major renovation project would have required.
Howard said administration has worked hard over the past several years to turn Dosher’s financials around so it can take on a construction project. According to the hospital’s financial report, halfway through the current 2022-23 fiscal year, Dosher has a net income of $2,420,586 when factoring in all revenue sources. Just a few years ago, the hospital was ending the fiscal year with a loss in net operating income in the millions.
“The staff has been heavily involved with this plan through one iteration after another,” added Trustee Debbie Wood.
Daniels said the projects at Long Beach Road and Oak Island will be done at the same time. Some physicians may have to move temporarily while work is being performed.
The board has a timeline for when to expect completion on the different phases. The Long Beach Road and Central Sterile projects are expected to finish by the end of this year. Both phases of the Oak Island clinic project is slated to wrap up by September 2024.
The new emergency department building expects to break ground in April 2024 and be completed by June 2025.