The seemingly endless road construction on Southport’s aged sewer system on Howe Street is expected to be completed by the middle of September.
“Workers have finished construction to the 11th Street intersection and are currently pulling up asphalt between 11th Street and Stuart Avenue,” said Public Services Director for Southport, Tom Stanley.
The city is replacing the original sewer infrastructure that was installed in the early 1900’s. The project was placed on the city’s “critical” list to avoid a catastrophic failure of the sewer line in the future.
Stanley said workers have opened up Howe Street between 8th and 9th Streets and the base has been put down on the 10th street block. Pavers are in town and work will continue in that area this week.
The project, which began at Howe and Moore streets in downtown Southport, will extend just past Stuart Avenue and end at Garden Terrace Apartments.
The $1.6 million project to replace the sewer infrastructure started last November with the city contracting with the 274 Construction Group, Inc. out of Wilmington to perform the work.
Progress on the construction has been subject to unforeseen factors that have resulted in delays to the project’s completion, including the weather and the unanticipated replacement of additional dated manholes.
When the work is completed more than a mile of sewer line will have been replaced.