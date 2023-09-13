Sue Marsh

Sue Marsh said Southport is “a town of inclusiveness, and I would like to see us look for a humanitarian approach to this.” (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Southport seems to have a place in its heart for people without a home.

That was the spirit of the discussion at an open forum on the city’s homeless population during a Southport Board of Aldermen special meeting held Sept. 5.

