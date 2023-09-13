Southport seems to have a place in its heart for people without a home.
That was the spirit of the discussion at an open forum on the city’s homeless population during a Southport Board of Aldermen special meeting held Sept. 5.
Eight people spoke out on the subject during the meeting, which was attended by about 40 people at the Southport Community Building, expressing sympathy for the homeless and urging a humane approach to the issue.
The city is in the process of reviewing its ordinances to see if any changes are needed. City officials said they have reached out to numerous agencies and learned about available resources.
‘Bad things happen’
The matter became the topic of public discussion during the August board of aldermen meeting. At the time, Southport police said there were five to seven homeless people in the city. Several residents expressed anger and fear at the meeting regarding the homeless situation, but none of those feelings were conveyed at the Sept. 5 meeting.
Joanne Claire Mayer twice choked up during her remarks.
“My thinking is that bad things happen to good people,” she said before taking about 10 seconds to regain her composure. “… sometimes people just need help.”
Mayer offered to provide packages containing toiletries, tissues, aspirin, soap, toothpaste and wipes for police to give to needy people as they see fit. She also asked if the Southport Fire Department can open its showers to people.
“If someone can get clean and refreshed, they just might be able to approach someone and say, ‘Can I work for you today?’” she said. “Just maybe. This is not a long-term (solution). This is a band-aid, but it is one little step.”
Ronald Thompson said it’s “important that we treat everyone humanely. We want to include everyone, and exclude no one.”
‘Supply-and-demand’
Sally Learned, Brunswick Partnership for Housing executive director, said her organization, which has an office in Southport and a qualified outreach specialist on site, has offered to help Southport law enforcement tackle the issue. Homelessness, she said, is a national problem.
“Right now, most of the homeless folks we’re seeing in Brunswick County and in Southport are not single individuals downtown in your parks,” she said. “They’re homeless families with children, they’re elderly. They’re tucked away, trying to stay someplace safe. A lot of them are working in our community. A lot of them cannot afford housing in our community, and it’s that simple. It’s a supply-and-demand problem.”
The gist of the problem is a lack of affordable housing, she said, noting that the absence of an emergency shelter in Brunswick County compounds things.
“Be smart in your approach,” Learned said. “Be humane, understand that for the grace of God go many, many of us.”
Brunswick County Homeless Coalition treasurer Paul Witmer attached some statistics to the problem. He said his organization has helped 155 families (36 of which are living temporarily in hotels), 58 with rent assistance, and 49 with electric and water bills so far this year.
‘It’s nothing new’
Garrett Albertson, Visitation Pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport, suggested some people might open their homes, as well as their hearts, to take homeless in.
“I have three extra bedrooms,” he said. “Nobody uses those three extra bedrooms. Maybe I need some help in evaluating all this.”
Sue Marsh said, “When I think of Southport, I get a really nice, warm feeling. It’s a town of inclusiveness, and I would like to see us look for a humanitarian approach to this.”
Residents complained to the Board of Aldermen last month that homeless people were sleeping, defecating and urinating in public. Some said they felt threatened.
Police Chief Todd Coring said his department is not taking the matter lightly.
“This has caused quite a stir in Southport, but it’s nothing new to us,” he said. “It’s nothing new to the county.”
Coring emphasized that anyone who sees something disturbing should call 911 to get an immediate response.
“If it bothers you, it bothers us, and we need to document this,” said Chief Coring.
Focus on solution
“I think part of the issue here is when it first became public, when it first came about, there was a lot of emotional response that took place from Day One and, as you can see from the speakers here today, there is still quite a bit of passion,” said Southport Police Maj. Tony Burke. “So, let’s take that passion and focus it on coming to the best solution to help those that we’re dealing with on a daily basis.”
Alertson told those gathered, “Southport, yes, is a place of safe haven. My prayer is that we might open our hearts and find creative ways to safely bless and provide for those less fortunate.”
Thompson ended his comments on a hopeful note. He said, “I’m sure that we can come together for a solution that will work for everyone … we have work to do and I say, let’s get to it.”