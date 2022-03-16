The City of Southport remembered a storied chapter from its past in a special ceremony held last Saturday that recognized the time World War II came close to home.
A German submarine torpedoed the SS John D. Gill off the coast of Southport on March 12, 1942, sending casualties of war into a small community ill-prepared to handle an influx of dead and injured seamen. In the aftermath of the attack on the oil tanker, the town’s citizens rallied together and exemplified a Southport spirit that grew to define the community.
Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the fateful attack on the SS John D. Gill, and the Southport Historical Society hosted an event for the public at the Southport Community Building and Waterfront Park to commemorate the anniversary with a remembrance of the local heroes who turned a day of tragedy into a beacon of hope.
“This is a story that needs to be kept alive,” Liz Fuller, president of the Southport Historical Society, told attendees. “Many people don’t even know about it. Most people don’t realize the war came this close to American shores. It’s not something people realize.”
In 1942 Southport’s medical capabilities consisted of two doctors and five registered nurses. Also on hand to assist were 13 volunteer nurses who had completed their Red Cross training two days prior, and now found themselves thrust into action tending to nearly a dozen burn victims who survived the U-boat attack.
“They were really just housewives,” said Fuller. “There were 11 men all covered in oil and burns. Taking care of burns is very nurse intensive activity, and they did it.”
Not all the victims recovered from the sunken ship survived, and town volunteers took the casualties to Harrell’s Funeral Home on Moore Street, which is now The Christmas House. Efforts were made to return all of the servicemen home for proper burial but one victim - named Catalino Tingzon - was from the Philippines, which at the time fell under Japanese control. Citizens came together and buried Tingzon in Northwood Cemetery.
The historical society erected a monument 52 years later at Waterfront Park in Tingzon’s and the rest of the crew’s memory. Three survivors of the attack attended the March 12, 1994, ceremony.
“I think in general we feel local history is very important,” Fuller said. “It’s a way to remember Southport’s past but also a way to help people make a more intimate connection with history. History always seems so big and abstract and people think it’s only about important people or rich people. It’s how it affects the lives of people’s parents and grandparents, and I think it makes them feel a more intimate connection to the past - and then to Southport’s future.”
Saturday’s ceremony started inside the community building with mementoes and pictures from the event lining both sides of the lobby for attendees to view. The John D. Gill was making just its second voyage, carrying 140,000 of crude oil from Texas to Pennsylvania and 42 sailors, including a seven-member Navy gun crew. Within minutes of the torpedoes impact flames engulfed the ship, forcing men overboard into a sea of burning oil.
“You hear stories about the 80 ships that were sunk off North Carolina in World War II,” said Fuller. “But you don’t hear many stories about where the townspeople stepped up because it was mainly the military who took care of them, or there weren’t any survivors. But this is a really unique story where the town itself really cared for the injured and they mourned the dead.”
A standing room only crowd turned out for the remembrance service as honorary guests paid tribute to the anniversary. Tish Hatem, granddaughter of Red Cross volunteer Josephine Hickman who helped take care of the injured from the John D. Gil, served as guest speaker and shared family stories.
“My grandmother was very proud of her training as a Red Cross nurse’s aide,” Tish Hatem told the crowd. “Her participation in the events surrounding the sinking of the John D. Gill was a sentinel moment in her life and in the lives of so many Southport people. Volunteerism was important to my grandmother and my grandfather for the hospital and for the city.
“The Red Cross nurse volunteers,” Hatem continued, “they were proud volunteers who met the challenges of caring for the badly injured men of the John D. Gill, and their life saving actions gave them a satisfaction of volunteerism and of love, compassion, and hope ... in their hearts for the rest of their lives and made an example for generations to follow.”
The moving ceremony shifted outdoors to Waterfront Park following Hatem’s speech, where dozens of people stood in the cold wind for a wreath-laying service at the Tingzon memorial.
“Southport embraces its history,” Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “These people realize the significance of what happened on that day and we want to bring that courage and volunteerism, and that grace and hope and willingness to serve, and bring it with us. Bring that service from Dosher Hospital to the volunteers to the Red Cross nurses. We want that and the history of Southport to be proclaimed every day.”
Southport Historical Society Board Member Mary Ellen Watts Poole, granddaughter of Red Cross volunteer Annie McKeithan Watts, served as the service’s Master of Ceremony. Boy Scout Leader George Brake and Scout Troop No. 1776 led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Thomas Harrelson, grandson of Dosher Hospital Administrator J.J. Loughlin, offered a prayer during the service. South Brunswick High School’s Brunswick Bellas performed the Merchant Marine Song, “Heave Ho! My Lads, Heave Ho.”
Attendees were offered flowers to toss in to the river in remembrance, members of American Legion No. 543 from St. James presented the colors and played “Taps” prior to the wreath-laying ceremony which was performed by the U.S. Coast Guard Station from Oak Island, and the Smithville Guard fired the cannon “Thor” as a salute to those lost at sea.