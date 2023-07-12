The days of pitching a hammock under the Oak Island Town Pier have come to an end.
On Tuesday night Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a text amendment to a local ordinance that made it clear the public is not allowed to hang anything from the pier. In recommending the amendment, Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland said a staff review found the ordinance as previously written failed to specifically prohibit the practice.
"The town has had some issues with people hanging hammocks, lines and various other things from the support members of the Oak Island Town Pier," Kirkland said. "Staff had some issues with getting people to take the hammocks down and it was brought to our attention that it wasn't strictly prohibited."
The amendment prohibits the public from attaching anything to the pilings, braces, rails, benches or everything else connected to the pier unless "directed by the town manager."
Hammocks join a long list of things currently prohibited at the pier. Unattended children, animals, bare feet, profanity, weapons, sleeping, overnight camping, loitering, intoxicated people, diving, skateboards and golf carts are all off-limits.
"No bare feet, profanity?" Councilman Bill Craft asked. "Who enforces that?"
"We do," said Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly. "There is bare feet because of the fishing hooks and everything else over there."
Craft owned up to a previous ordinance violation.
"I must admit that I have walked on the pier barefooted," Craft said. "I apologize."
Mayor Liz White told Craft to consider himself lucky that he didn't get "hooked."