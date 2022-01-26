Advocates for offshore wind power will host a meeting to simulate what wind turbines would look like this Friday, January 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, located at 223 East Bay Street.
The public is invited to attend and view the simulations sponsored by the Offshore Wind for North Carolina coalition, which was formed by a group of 10 advocacy groups. Several county and area town council members have agreed to attend and staff from the offices of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. David Rouzer are also expected to be there.
Attendees are asked to wear face masks inside the building.
Brunswick County and several beach towns have passed resolutions asking that wind turbines be placed at least 24 nautical miles offshore to preserve the view. The area in question, Wilmington East, starts about 15.5 nautical miles from the nearest beach.
“We’re thrilled to see all the progress to advance clean offshore wind energy,” said Randy Sturgill, campaign coordinator for nonprofit environmental group Oceana. “As this project moves forward, we’ll be monitoring and engaging with the environmental reviews and seeking to ensure that the highest mitigation standards are required so that offshore wind can advance in a responsible and environmentally-friendly way.”
Sturgill said it was past time to add more carbon-reducing energy sources to the nation’s electric grid.
“We’re excited about the promise of offshore wind and we want to see strong safeguards for marine life to minimize the impacts the wind project will have,” he said. “Today, there are just seven offshore wind turbines in the United States and we’re going to need a lot more to meet our clean energy goals.
Sturgill added Oceana is excited to work with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure strong protections for ocean wildlife, including the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, at every phase of the development process.
“This means appropriately siting projects and then reducing noise during survey operations and construction, limiting vessel speeds to reduce ship strikes, monitoring environmental conditions and effects at every phase, and using best technology to avoid marine mammals and other protected species, like dedicated observers and passive acoustic monitoring,” Sturgill said.
Information about the event sponsor is available at sewind.org.
Background
In December, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) rolled out a supplemental environmental assessment for the Wilmington East area (127,865 acres). That report stated, in part, that leases could unlock significant amounts of energy without significant impacts to the environment, tourism or fishing industries.
BOEM accepted public comment on the report through the first week in January. The agency next intends to conduct a competitive leasing process. The timeline is unclear.
DEQ now taking comments
The state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)
is accepting public comments through February 23 on the federal action, which includes up to three lease areas and installation of up to six meteorological buoys.
The action would include leasing the area and creating a site assessment plan. Should lease holders choose to move forward with actual construction of turbines, there will be at least one more round of public hearings and gathering comments.
The comments are being accepted to determine whether the federal action is in compliance with the state’s Coastal Management Program.
Written comments should be submitted to: Daniel Govoni, Federal Consistency Coordinator, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, N.C. 28557 or by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov.
Commented
