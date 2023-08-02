Travis Henley’s first day on the job as the City of Southport’s director of development services was Oct. 30, 2022.
Almost Halloween and, as some city officials see it, that turned out to be not a trick, but a treat for Southport.
Henley, 30, whose work for Southport has been praised, will step down from the post later this month. That news came out last Thursday when the city posted an opening for director of development services on its website.
“It has been a great honor to serve the City of Southport and its citizens,” Henley wrote in an email to The State Port Pilot. “I am quite proud of the work that has been accomplished in my tenure here and I will be forever grateful for the Staff with whom I have had the pleasure of working. I have a received an exciting opportunity elsewhere in the region that, after much thought, is one I simply cannot afford to pass up. I wish Southport nothing but the best and am excited to see the culmination of the many projects currently underway, and all of the exciting new things on the City’s horizon.”
Henley’s last day on the job will be Aug. 18.
“Nobody can believe it,” Southport Alderman John Allen said. “It’s like somebody dying.”
Before joining the Southport staff, Henley had spent the previous three years as the Pender County planning and community development director, overseeing divisions of planning and zoning inspections, permitting and hazard mitigations.
During what will be his nine-month stay in the city, Henley made an impact. Southport City Manager Bonnie Therrien said the city has been fortunate to have Henley.
“I know the planning board and development services are just devastated, but when you’re young and you’re talented and you have opportunities, you have to take them,” said Therrien. She added, “I think he’s made a huge impression on the public with an example of what government employees should be - open and transparent with the public.”
In describing the position, the city post stated it requires “difficult professional and management work planning, organizing, and directing a department responsible for land use planning, zoning and building code enforcement and permitting functions for the City.”
The salary range is $85,000-$95,000, and the closing date for applications is Aug. 28.
The director of development services is one of the most vital jobs at city hall.
“I always say, whoever’s in planning, in some ways they can have more power than the town council and the elected board because they really do shape the future of the community and what it will look like,” said Therrien.
“It’s so critical,” she said, “not just in Southport and countywide, but because of the way development is booming right now … we have a lot of interest in Southport. We have to have someone who understands the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance).”
Noting that Southport will redo its comprehensive master plan, Therrien said, “We got to get somebody on board who’s very good and very talented, and we’ve got to do it very quickly. Southport’s going to grow, but if we can do it the right way, we cannot stay stagnant.”
Asked when she would like to see the position filled, Therrien said, “In my ideal world, I would have an overlap, but that’s not going to happen. It would be as soon as we could … we could have two to three months without anybody in that seat.”
In the meantime, Therrien said, building inspector Kiley Barefoot could work on the code enforcement, permit technician Tori Deviney could handle building inspection permits, city planner Maureen Meehan could deal with planning and assistant city manager/city clerk Dorothy Dutton could oversee it all. If needed, should a large project present itself in the interim, the city also has the options of reaching out to regional planning or hiring an outside company, said Therrien.
“Travis has had a tremendous impact on this city in a very short time,” said Southport Planning Board chair Sue Hodgin.
Hodgin said Southport has not had a planner with the depth and experience Henley has since Alderman John Allen was the city planner.
“His training, his education, his background … I’m telling you it was what we needed at the right time,” Hodgin said of Henley.
“He’s taken the whole thing, and it’s not just planning, it’s the whole development services … he’s taken it to a new level of competency and professionalism,” said Alderman Allen. “It’s going to be hard to replace somebody like that.”
“We need another Travis for Southport now, absolutely,” Hodgin said. “I wish I could clone him.”