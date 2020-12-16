Oak Island got a taste of the local film industry’s resurgence last Wednesday when crews for the Starz network’s “Hightown” filmed parts of the third episode for the series’ second season.
For a day, Cape Fear Regional Jetport “became” the Hyannus Municipal Airport and the Harwich Police Department for filming of the show, produced in part by Jerry Bruckheimer of “CSI” fame. Crews were at the jetport for several days to set up, film and restore facilities, said Jetport Manager Howie Franklin.
Created by Rebecca Cutter, “Hightown” stars Monica Raymund as a federal fisheries agent stationed in the Cape Cod area. Raymund’s character, Jackie Quinones, struggles with alcohol and drug abuse and discovers a murder victim on the shore, which sparks a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the killing and opioid trafficking in the region.
Quinones develops a relationship with Renee Segna, a stripper (played by Riley Voelkel) and wife of a local drug dealer. A local addict who witnessed the murder goes into hiding, further complicating the plot.
Key location manager Mateo Arnold could not reveal details about the shoot, but said the episode included scenes of characters boarding and leaving an airplane. Filming included four separate sets, and the production has established an office at Screen Gems in Wilmington.
Arnold, whose credits include “Tammy,” “We’re the Millers,” “Revolution,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “Six,” said “Hightown” was using three stages in Wilmington.
Southport native David Mason, maintenance director at the Jetport, was asked to be part of the on-screen production as an aircraft handler. He taxied a King Air B-350 to facilitate a drug deal involving the Luis Guzman character.
“I’m kind of a behind the scenes guy … but this was fun,” Mason said. He said he worked with the crew to give advice on making the scenes look authentic. Mason was allowed to review the daily rushes (unedited footage) and got to speak briefly with Raymund.
The speed and urgency of the production reminded Mason of his days on the flight deck of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. “It was architected chaos,” he said.
Franklin said he was grateful to see more film business and increased interest in the Jetport.
Mateo said he expected “Hightown” to resume production in January 2021, including returning to unspecified locations in Brunswick County.
“Hightown” is among five active productions in the area, according to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. A Hallmark feature film “USS Christmas” recently wrapped; features “Static” and “International Space Station” are in the works for next year.