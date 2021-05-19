Boiling Spring Lakes City Manager Jeff Repp has submitted his resignation, effective June 4, to become town manager of St. James, according to a statement on the BSL website.
Repp has been city manager since April 2012 after coming to North Carolina from Maryland, where he was involved in city management for more than 22 years.
Repp said in a statement that he has enjoyed his tenure with BSL and specifically thanked Mayor Craig Caster, who he has had the pleasure of working with for his entire time as city manager, as well as former Mayor Richard White and the numerous commissioners who have served over the years with the city.
“I am disappointed that I will not be part of the reconstruction of the dams to begin later this year that were damaged during Hurricane Florence, but the plans are in place to bring them back in the near future,” Repp said in the prepared statement. “I also want to thank all of the employees I have worked with over my nine years.
“They represent all that is good about BSL.”
Repp added that he looks forward to his next opportunity to work with Mayor Toner and the St. James Town Council, and the challenges the town is experiencing.
Mayor Craig Caster said, “I’m sorry to see Jeff leave and I have always enjoyed working with him and never once regretted hiring him when I was a city commissioner. I wish him the best of luck and Godspeed, and our loss is St. James’ gain. I am just glad that Jeff will remain in the area and be available to me when the inevitable questions come up on our current projects.
Caster said that in the short term, the BSL board will be seeking an interim manager to handle the day to day affairs of the city, as well as provide them the opportunity to do a good search for the city’s next manager.
“The Town of St. James is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeffrey Repp has accepted the position of town manager for St. James,” said St. James Mayor Jean Toner. “Mr. Repp brings years of experience to the position and we are anxious to have him use his experience to help guide the council for the foreseeable future.”
Repp will begin his duties in St. James on June 7.