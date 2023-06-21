What’s all the noise about?
Well, noise.
What Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem jokingly referred to as “Dumpstergate” during the June 8 Board of Aldermen’s meeting saw the tabling of proposed noise ordinance amendments for the city amid concerns about how trash pickups would be affected.
Although the amendments would exempt city work such as early morning public trash collections and noise from the street sweeper, “unless they produce a risk of serious or unnecessary bodily harm,” questions arose about how they would affect private trash pickups.
Southport has received complaints from residents who live near the yacht basin about early trash collections and the street sweeper operating in the early morning hours. The board of aldermen heard the other side of the issue at the meeting from owners and managers of businesses at the yacht basin who expressed concern about the potential rerouting of garbage trucks and trash pickups to later in the day that could interfere with their businesses.
Traffic patterns
Reading a statement from Frying Pan restaurant manager Craig Blanks, who was out of town, Provision Company co-owner Maria Swenson said, “Southport is a town that runs off tourism … we depend on tourists who visit our town and enjoy what our little seaside community has to offer. Ultimately, they are the backbone that keeps our society running.
“For the money to keep flowing, the town needs to operate like an efficient machine to maximize revenue. The basin is a highlight of Southport, and maintaining efficient traffic patterns is essential for business and tourism to run smoothly. For these reasons, it would be beneficial to the town, the businesses in the basin and the overall revenue opportunity of Southport for commercial trash trucks to maintain their current schedule. The basin has delicate traffic patterns, and having commercial trash trucks begin collections as the business opens disrupts the flow of traffic and ultimately the rest of the business day.”
We are local citizens
Maria Swenson’s husband and fellow Provision Company owner, Paul Swenson, said his biggest concern is commercial trash trucks arriving later in the day at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. and finding cars parked in front of dumpsters.
“It will be our job to go out and figure out who those people are to move the dumpsters,” said Swenson. “Craig Blanks, down at the Frying Pan, it would be a living nightmare for him to have to move half the cars in his parking lot just so they can come in and pick up the trash.”
In order to give more thought to the matter, the board voted unanimously to table the amendments.The amendments are intended to improve Southport’s ability to regulate noise and provide clarity about what noises are and are not permitted in the city.
Hatem said, “We’re getting towards ‘Dumpstergate’ here … we want to get your ideas to the city manager and we’ll take it from there.”
Maria Swenson, speaking for herself, stated, “I ask the board to remember the Yacht Basin businesses are owned and operated by local citizens. We are a large part of the financial train that drives this city and expect our early trash pickups.”