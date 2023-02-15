The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a motion Thursday night to pursue a potential sale of city-owned property that borders Sunny Point to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
In a 4-2 vote, the board directed City Manager Bonnie Therrien to start what is expected to be a long process of selling most – if not all – of the 441 acres located next to Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU).
NCWRC approached the city in 2020 about possibly buying the property and had secured some funding. Last year, The Polote Corporation expressed interest in either buying or leasing some of the land for a berm replacement project at MOTSU. The now city-owned land had been used for a similar project over a decade ago due to its concentration of suitable soils needed for the berms.
‘The right path’
Aldermen were asked to vote on the planning board’s recommendation to sell the land and decided to take it one step further by naming NCWRC as the purchaser in the motion.
“I don’t see how there could be a question that we ought to try to work with them,” Mayor Pro Tem Karen Mosteller said. “For me, I think this is the right path and I’m hopeful that we will have our city manager pursue that conversation and come back to us.”
City staff recommended keeping around 30 acres of the land for future uses. Therrien suggested the land could be used as a debris site in the event of a hurricane.
Alderman Robert Carroll supported the motion, stating he felt the city should sell all of the land to NCWRC.
“I think we do sell it and I think we sell it all,” said Carroll. “I think this might be the greatest thing this board has ever done and will ever do.
“I just think we need to start the process with (NCWRC) because it’s a time consuming process. They’re going to pay us fair market value and we’re going to do something incredible. We’re going to put 440 acres into conservation.”
Questions on motion
Aldermen John Allen and Rich Alt voted against the motion, with both questioning why the motion needed to include a purchaser. A vote to move forward with NCWRC, they both said, was neglecting the board’s fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of Southport.
“I don’t see the need to limit the disposition to any particular party,” Allen said. “All the staff is asking for is to vote on whether or not we want to dispose of the property. We need to wait and let those details work themselves out as we move through the process instead of trying to figure it all out in advance when we don’t have all the information.”
Alt suggested getting all of interested parties together to see if there’s a win-win-win situation that includes selling the property to NCWRC and also letting Polote use the site.
“We’re missing the opportunity to be fiduciary responsible,” Alt stated. “There is a potential that we could lease it, get that money while (NCWRC)is off gathering the money for fair market value, and we would sell it at the end of that time. We would get more money. I would remind you that we’re broke.”
Carroll said the city will get fair market value from NCWRC and isn’t interested in the extra money that could come from a negotiation.
“If it’s about the value of the land, we’re getting the value of the land,” Carroll said. “Is Polote going to pay more because they’re going to come in and rape the land? Absolutely. I’m sure they will.
“Having 440 acres in conservation is having 440 acres in conservation,” Carroll continued. “I don’t care what’s on it. It’s really not usable property anyway.”
‘Fiduciary responsibility’
When Carroll said the vote didn’t lock the city into an agreement with NCWRC, Allen questioned the need to even include it.
“The city manager should have discussions with all interested parties,” said Allen. “We have a fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of this town. This is the Southport Board of Aldermen, not the North Carolina Wildlife Resources’ Board of Aldermen. I think it would be great if ultimately that land was placed in conservation status. To sit here tonight and decide that is completely wrong.”
Allen went on to say the land had been used for berm projects in the past and still managed to support endangered species.
The NCWRC was awarded a $441,000 grant to purchase the land in December 2021.
Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley said the property is subject to a number of deed restrictions and is zoned open space.