The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a motion Thursday night to pursue a potential sale of city-owned property that borders Sunny Point to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). 

In a 4-2 vote, the board directed City Manager Bonnie Therrien to start what is expected to be a long process of selling most – if not all – of the 441 acres located next to Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU).

