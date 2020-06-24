A preliminary design for an expansion of Southport Marina reveals how 86 proposed boat lifts and accompanying docks would be arranged along the Intracoastal Waterway and within the Yacht Basin.
Preston Development, owners of the marina, complied with a request from The State Port Pilot to share its CAMA major permit application, which the company was required to submit to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality as the proposed project would be in an area of environmental concern.
“These plans are rather preliminary but are also consistent with the fundamental design we’ve been discussing with the city for several years,” said Robin Rose, vice president of land acquisitions and construction at Preston Development. “Through the CAMA permit process, and our discussions with the city regarding an appropriate riparian boundary, we assume that there will be some further evolution to this design. For our part, we look forward to working with the city.”
Submitted to the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM) on March 21, the application contains plans to extend an existing fixed pier on Brunswick Street around the outer edge of the marsh. That pier would connect to a floating dock that would wrap around the grass until it attaches to another fixed pier in front of the navigation channel.
Along the landing, there will be 53 boat lift slips. On the other side of the existing marina, the company is proposing another strip of 33 lifts.
The marina is also planning to reconfigure its slips on the west side. The travel lift and fixed piers would be replaced with floating docks, which would support a forklift for the 50-foot-tall dry stack storage building.
Application incomplete
Until the City of Southport, one of the two adjacent riparian property owners, and Southport Marina provide comments on their common riparian line the application is incomplete, explained Tara MacPherson, the Wilmington region district manager of DCM.
DCM has also not accepted a complete application from Southport for its own CAMA permit for a neighboring project to rebuild the city-owned dock, which was nearly destroyed in Hurricane Matthew.
Preston Development asked CAMA to wait on considering the city dock’s encroachment into its riparian rights after learning of changes proposed to the city’s unified development ordinance (UDO) that would prevent the marina from pursuing its project.
A draft update to the UDO prohibits commercial docks from open space, which is part of the marina’s property. The draft also strikes boat lifts from permitted uses in the city, although they may be included in the definition of a dock.
The changes to the UDO are not final until the entire document is approved by the Board of Aldermen. The aldermen and planning board are holding a joint workshop in July to discuss the draft and consider the numerous revisions included in the draft.
However, it’s possible the marina’s project would not be allowed under the current ordinance either. The UDO in effect only permits the city – and no one else – to build in open space.
Since DCM has not received a complete application from the marina, the project has not been reviewed for consistency with the local land use plan.