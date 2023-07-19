Races for mayor and aldermen in Southport are heating up.

Southport Alderman Rich Alt has filed to run for mayor against incumbent Joe Pat Hatem. Three candidates have also filed for two open Ward 2 alderman seats – incumbents John Allen and Lowe Davis and challenger Bonnie L. Bray. Former Alderman Marc Spencer has also filed against incumbent Tom Lombardi in Ward 1.

