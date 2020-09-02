The 42nd annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be Oct. 2-3 at Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail.
In 2019, the tournament attracted 496 boats and paid out over $322,000. The tournament has an all cash guaranteed prize structure that is not based on participation numbers. It pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. There are also 36 sponsors such as the Primary Sponsor, Southport Marina, and Grand Patron sponsors, BEMC, Dutchman Creek Bait and Tackle and Garmin, with 32 more who add supplementary cash prizes to the event.
Two notable prizes include the Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes, Senior Angler and Junior Angler Awards. The Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes are sponsored by Sea/Tow and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Each day a $1,000 Aggregate Prize will be given to the boat that catches the most poundage from combining the weights from two or three fish. The Aggregate Prize will be part of the Primary Prize Category.
Changes this year
COVID-19 restrictions and damage at the Southport Marina (tournament’s home base) during Hurricane Isaias have caused tournament organizers, the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, to make some changes.
n Registration: early bird registration 0nline, postmarked or at chamber’s Welcome Center by midnight Friday, Sept. 9; online registration available until 11 p.m. Sept. 29; and drive-through registration Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bill Smith Park (4410 Fish Factory Road).
n Packet pickup: all registrants must come to drive-through packet pickup at Bill Smith Park, no boat trailers, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Bill Smith Park. In year’s past, participating Junior Angler medals were given out at the awards ceremony but this year they will be given out at the packet pickup. The captain’s meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. on www.usopenkmtlive.com It is strongly advised that all captains tune in to this meeting, as any rule changes or necessary clarifications will be announced at the meeting.
n No spectators: A big change for the normally spectator friendly event is that there will be no spectators at the tournament headquarters. This includes family members of participants. PointClickFish.com will stream weigh-ins at the scales live from the tournament on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Pick up the link to the live feed at www.usopenkmtlive.com.
“We do not take this action lightly, but as with most sporting events around the world, we must take action to protect our participants, spectators and volunteers from COVID-19. We invite you to watch the streaming live video at www.usopenkmtlive.com,” said Karen Sphar, Tournament Director.
Weigh-in procedures
The tournament committee also reviewed its weigh-in procedures and have made the following changes for boats weighing fish at the tournament headquarters.
n Entry representative(s) in the weigh-in area must wear a face covering (covering nose and mouth) from the time they leave the boat until they reboard the boat at the fuel dock.
n Must maintain 6-feet distance between you and the next crew in the line.
n Only one representative from each entry will be allowed under the weigh-in tent.
n A golf cart will take your representative to Rusty Hooks Dockside Grille docks (at Safe Harbor South Harbour Village Marina) for pickup.
Merchandise
The tournament merchandise is very popular and is available only at www.sptokimerchandise.com for pre-ordering or in person Monday through Friday at the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since there will be no spectators, the tournament will not sell merchandise, food or beer at the tournament headquarters.
Awards ceremony
The awards ceremony will be held virtually at www.usopenkmtlive.com starting at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. The top three overall winning teams and the top super high roller team will be presented their checks live with the other prize monies to be mailed. The final standings will be posted later at www.usopenkmt.com.
Tournament details are available online at www.usopenkmt.com, or for a brochure contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, 4433 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport, NC 28461, or call 910-457-5787 or 800-457-6964, or e-mail events@southport-oakisland.com.