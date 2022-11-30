ABC Store notice sign

This sign alerts the public to plans for a possible new ABC store. Photo contributed.

One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first.

The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built in 2001, two years after Yaupon and Long beaches combined to form Oak Island. A lot has changed in 22 years.