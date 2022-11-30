One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first.
The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built in 2001, two years after Yaupon and Long beaches combined to form Oak Island. A lot has changed in 22 years.
“We built it for future growth at that time, expecting to reach $1-million in sales. Now, we do $5-million in sales,” said Jack Moore, who has served as ABC board chairman for more than seven years.
The Oak Island ABC Board typically gives the town 90-percent of its profits, setting some aside for its capital fund. In fiscal 2022, the board contributed $533,000 to the town.
Staff struggles to keep sufficient stock in the existing 3,700-square-foot space. The board is looking to build a 5,500 to 7,000-square-foot warehouse and sales space on seven lots, totaling about a half-acre, at the corner of NE 79th Street and East Oak Island Drive. The land is zoned CB (community business), which allows a range of commercial uses.
Before investing in an architect and builder, the board wants to gauge public opinion about the possible change. It has set up a voicemail system for those who wish to offer opinions at 910-278-6666.
Moore said the board would listen to all messages and compose a summary for consideration by the state ABC Commission, which oversees local boards.
If the board decides to move forward, the next steps would be to hire an architect and builder. Moore said board members would like to have a more functional space for employees, and a friendlier space for customers. The added space would also help the local store expand its inventory, as demand for items such as flavored spirits and high-end whiskeys (part of a national trend) increases.
Southport’s ABC store recently made a similar expansion and converted its previous store into a warehouse adjacent to its new sales space.