Oak Island Town Council volleyed a text amendment back to the planning board during its June 20 meeting after some members expressed concern that not enough time was spent on finding a solution to deal with “Amusement Facilities.” 

Following a public hearing on the issue, council unanimously approved a motion to once again remand the proposed amendment to the planning board so it can develop supplemental regulations for uses such as movie theaters, skateboard parks, bowling alleys, water slides, Go-Kart tracks and skating rinks. 

