Oak Island Town Council volleyed a text amendment back to the planning board during its June 20 meeting after some members expressed concern that not enough time was spent on finding a solution to deal with “Amusement Facilities.”
Following a public hearing on the issue, council unanimously approved a motion to once again remand the proposed amendment to the planning board so it can develop supplemental regulations for uses such as movie theaters, skateboard parks, bowling alleys, water slides, Go-Kart tracks and skating rinks.
Keeping people on island
In a 6-1 vote at its May meeting, the planning board recommended that council adopt a proposal for a table of uses related to amusement facilities. It proposed broadening a section to feature “amusement, indoor” and “amusement, outdoor,” and making special uses with supplemental regulations in the town’s commercial low density district to address size, height and hours of operation.
Planning Director Matt Kirkland identified some potential conflicts with additional uses in the district as it could lead to the creation of legal nonconformities such as the Beach Life Arcade and Oak Island Jungle Golf. The businesses would be allowed to operate until either it suffered damage to 75% of the structure’s value or it ceases use for more than 365 days.
“Under the planning board recommendations, these would no longer be permitted uses in the (Commercial Business District) at all,” Kirkland said. “Special use or not.”
Basing legal nonconformities on use can be detrimental to commercial districts in small towns like Oak Island as they are sensitive to vacancies in existing buildings and structures, said Kirkland. Moving all of these uses off the island leads to increased traffic on the roads when tourists and residents have to travel to the mainland for various forms of entertainment. Empty storefronts also lead to decreased tourism and property values.
“Consideration should be given to ensure that commercial areas stay active and used instead of vacant storefronts and facilities,” said Kirkland. “Eventually you get into a situation where your entire commercial area suffers. The people who come to the Town of Oak Island, if they want to visit one of these facilities and there are no options on the island, they have to drive off the island.”
Concerns with amendment
Kirkland did not recommend approval of the planning board’s amendment as it is currently written. The Cape Fear Council of Governments conducted an audit on Oak Island’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) earlier this year and recommended the town modernize the table of permitted uses and ensure they all have an applicable definition. Kirkland recommended developing definitions for “commercial recreation indoor,” “commercial recreation outdoor,” and “public recreation facilities,” and applicable supplemental regulations where they are needed as part of a comprehensive approach to the table of uses.
“Staff does not recommend removing the uses from the commercial business zoning district,” Kirkland said. “What we would recommend is you provide staff with some guidance, as far as, do you want to see these things consolidated?”
With Oak Island officials talking about building a new recreational facility, Mayor Liz White questioned the public perception of moving so many activities off the island just as the town is expanding its capacity on the island.
“It does seem to be inconsistent,” White said.
Councilman Bill Craft expressed serious concerns with the proposed amendment, calling it a “step too far,” particularly when it comes to certain properties turning into nonconformities.
“Instead of putting people into place, I want us to put ourselves into place,” said Craft. “A landowner owns that piece of property, it gets damaged 75%, they’re paying a mortgage and everything else. They’re left with a piece of property that has been used for whatever for 15, 20 years and now all of the sudden they have a black-top piece of ground they can’t use?”
Kirkland called Craft’s comment a “fair characterization.”
If a business like Oak Island Mini-Golf, which is permitted as a special use under the town’s current regulation, is destroyed in a hurricane, the owners could come back and apply for another special use permit to re-open. Removing the use from commercial business zoning entirely, Kirkland said, forces the property owners to request another amendment to the town’s table of uses.
“They’d have to come up here with their hat in their hand and ask for a break,” Craft said. “That’s frustrating.”
Martin: ‘do not need to rush’
Councilman John Bach said the current UDO is six years old and has become outdated amidst increased development across Oak Island, which is why council paid for an audit. Findings from the audit showed that the UDO was too permissive and contained gaps that needed closing in order to help the town make better decisions.
“We don’t want to be Myrtle Beach,” said Bach. “There are too many unintended consequences and this (amendment) would be a significant departure from the norm. We need to find collaborative solutions. If we keep swinging for the fences we’re not going to get anywhere.”
Councilman Mark Martin questioned the sudden turnaround from the planning board in getting a proposal back to council. A process that was expected to take several months only took a few weeks, and Martin said the council needed a comprehensive effort to look at the table of uses.
“I was shocked to see this turned around so quickly,” said Martin. “We indicated it was a big issue and it would take five, six months to do a thorough job on it, yet here we are 30 days later and we’ve already got a text amendment in front of us trying to manipulate the table of uses, specifically for amusement.”
Martin did not support language in the UDO that intentionally creates nonconforming properties, and said advisory boards that do should be a concern to property owners.
“I just think it’s absurd,” said Martin. “We really need to take our time and slow down. We asked for an extensive review for our permitted table of uses and this is just being rushed to the table way too quickly. There is too much contradiction between staff’s point of view and the planning board’s point of view. We do not need to rush this in less than 30 days.”
Residents speak
Oak Island residents on both sides of the discussion spoke out during the public hearing. Gayle Baker supported the planning board’s recommendation, saying the current UDO allows for many unwanted land uses, including “Myrtle Beach-type amusement on Oak Island Drive.” The UDO, Baker said, has gaps that could lead to activities like carnival rides and zip lines, and she prefers to leave such amusements on the mainland side of Oak Island.
“We don’t want any large scale, over-the-top, fake plastic volcanoes, pirate ships or waterfalls,” Baker said. “We don’t want a Myrtle Beach feel on the island side. The UDO identified many risk areas and the planning board is being stalled. They want to continue working. Council must promote a sense of urgency, because the town is at risk of unwanted development.”
Zachary Fisher said the proposed amendment restricts any entertainment facility from being on the island, and does a disservice to the local business community. Forcing people to leave Oak Island for places like Southport in order to find certain forms of entertainment that the town could offer is detrimental to economic prosperity, said Fisher.
“We go to Southport and we spend our tax dollars and they get our tax money,” Fisher said. “An entertainment facility would keep tax dollars here. We could bring tax dollars into the community.
“There currently are people moving to the island of all ages. We need something to do. The planning board comes back and said, ‘We’re not going to do anything, we’re going to eliminate any type of entertainment.’”