Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Zeb Starnes)
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Guest Speaker Pat Cleary, a retired captain with New York Fire Department, shared his account of responding to the World Trade Center disaster on 9/11 and having to escape the North Tower before it collapsed. Cleary moved to St. James in 2020 and told a story that he felt not many people had heard before. NYFD lost 343 firefighters that day after planes flew into both towers of the World Trade Center on a picturesque Tuesday morning. More than 2,600 people died when the twin 110-story buildings collapsed.
“It was a tough situation,” Cleary said. “There were so many people who came from all over the place to help, and I wanted to say thank you.”
Nicknamed “Lucky,” Cleary was on his way to work when he saw smoke billowing from the North Tower of the World Trade Center shortly before 9 a.m. He credited getting stuck in traffic trying to get to Manhattan as inevitably saving his life.
“I assessed the damage and could see this was something catastrophic,” said Cleary. “We all knew the units were going to respond and we were going to do our job.”
Cleary eventually made it to Ground Zero amidst the rubble of the collapsed South Tower and was determined to find the Command Post as he was instructed. Communications were down city-wide as he passed burning cars and person after person covered head to toe in dust. He finally located his battalion chief on a collapsed walkway that used to be connected to the North Tower minutes before the building started to come down.
“It sounded like the roar of 1,000 freight trains,” Cleary said. “At this point, our life was in God’s hands.”
He escaped the falling debris and spent the ensuing hours, days and weeks sifting through the aftermath. Cleary lost friends during the attack, and more in the years to come who would succumb to a variety of cancers resulting from debris dust. Victims still are being identified more than two decades later.
Cleary told the crowd gathered at the community center to never forget that day.
“There are a lot of nefarious forces who don’t like the way we live our lives here,” said Cleary. “It’s important for us to remember that there are people out here willing to put their lives on the line for their communities.”
After moving to St. James three years ago, Cleary has met nearly two dozen retired police and firemen who were called to respond on 9/11 and in the days after in wake of NYFD’s overwhelming losses. Many St. James residents who moved from the Northeast experienced 9/11 first-hand. Mayor Jean Toner lived in Pennsylvania and recalled being lock downed after United 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville.
“I hope it’s something we never forget,” Toner said. “We have so many veterans, so many retired EMTs, police, fire ... and it impacted them so dramatically. It’s something we must remember.”
Councilman Dave DeLong worked in the Pentagon during his career with the Navy. He was at the Navy Yard nearby when a plane hit the building, becoming the third target of the day.
“I didn’t see the plane hit, but I saw the smoke,” said DeLong. “It was a pretty traumatic time. Fortunately, I didn’t know anybody who lost their life, but I had done a little work in the command center that got hit.”
Master of Ceremonies Rod Johnson was inside the Pentagon at the time of the attack and witnessed windows being blown out and ceiling tiles exploding as the building filled up with smoke. Johnson managed to crawl to safety and immediately knew a different world had arrived.
“We all kind of knew, when it hit, that it was a plane,” Johnson said. “We were very fortunate and were shocked as much as anyone else. I do remember thinking that we as a nation should never allow that to happen again. It was all the more reason to be strong and defend the nation. Remembering all of the people who made the ultimate sacrifice is a big deal.”
Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism attended a couple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies and was reminded of the months after the attacks when the country seemed so much more unified.
“It’s not about one single person, but about us as a country coming together and never forgetting,” said Chism. “It’s about not waiting until another event like that happens again to have that unity as a country. It’s all about not forgetting and remembrance of everyone who lost their lives, and all of the people who ran towards the destruction and the devastation, instead of running away from it. That’s what this is all about.”
St. James Fire Department Chief Scott Boyer said his department and Post 543 try to achieve three things at every 9/11 remembrance: ‘Never forget; God bless; and always in our hearts.’
“We need to keep this going as long as we can,” Boyer said. “We have a lot of people from that area, and this is what’s needed to keep the memory alive. First responders just do: no questions asked. They just go.”
St. James residents Ray and Gail Raynor applauded their community, and especially Cleary, for continuing to honor those who sacrificed their lives on that day.
“I don’t how the speaker was able to recount everything he went through,” said Ray Raynor, a Navy veteran. “It was very emotional and my hats off to him. It took a lot of courage for him to get up in front of us and share his experiences.”
Gail Raynor said Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days where people remembers every little detail.
“We should never forget,” Gail Raynor said. “This is something that is ingrained in our country. We should never forget all of those brave men and women, and I think this was awesome.”
Post 543 was founded in 2012 in honor of Richard H. Stewart Jr., a victim of the terrorist attack who is credited with helping people escape the North Tower before it collapsed. His remains are interred at Cape Fear Memorial Park.