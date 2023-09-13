Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post 543 and St. James Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the St. James Community Center commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

Guest Speaker Pat Cleary, a retired captain with New York Fire Department, shared his account of responding to the World Trade Center disaster on 9/11 and having to escape the North Tower before it collapsed. Cleary moved to St. James in 2020 and told a story that he felt not many people had heard before. NYFD lost 343 firefighters that day after planes flew into both towers of the World Trade Center on a picturesque Tuesday morning. More than 2,600 people died when the twin 110-story buildings collapsed. 