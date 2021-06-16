The 2021 St. James Relay for Life 5K fun run and walk took place June 12, with the Harbormaster neighborhood serving as presenting sponsor and ambassador for the event.
A record setting 540 enthusiastic entrants - 440 in person and 100 virtually - took part in the 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk that began and ended in Woodlands Park.
The relay is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer, according to Liz Knapp, St. James Relay for Life Team Captain who also said this year’s event has raised over $15,000. The 5K fun run and walk is one of many area special events the St. James team sponsors. Already this year, commitments have exceeded the $100,000 annual goal, said Knapp, who has coordinated the Relay for Life at St. James for the past five years.
“For me, this year’s Relay was very personal,” Knapp said. Just within the last 12 months, she has lost three of her Relay for Life team members to cancer.
Many other participants in the event had similar stories. One 5K walker said, “I experience comfort and inspiration walking together with others who are either going through cancer themselves or who have a loved one fighting the battle.”
This years’ Relay added a virtual option: participants could choose to walk or run the 3.1 miles wherever they wanted as long as they did so between June 11 and June 13. About 100 people took advantage of the virtual opportunity while those taking part in person made their way through St. James’ Harbormaster neighborhood.
Entrants could also access the optional RaceJoy app to provide an advanced race day experience, according to event organizers.
The smartphone app provided real-time performance information, live leader boards and the ability for family and friends to show their support from around the world.
Every registered participant received a race T-shirt and a recognition award when they crossed the finish line, and the top three male and female runners to finish were recognized at an awards ceremony following the event. The winner of the largest team competition, “Moss Hammock in Motion” with 93 team members, won a “driveway party” for the team at a date and location within St. James to be determined that includes a cooler of beverages and snacks for the party.
“From team members to volunteers, we all want to remember those we’ve lost, help those affected today and give us a home team advantage against cancer,” stated Knapp. She added that through funds donated, time given and awareness raised, communities are teaming up to make a difference.
“When we rally together in the fight against cancer through this fun and inspirational event, we can accomplish anything,” Knapp said.
2021 St. James Relay for Life fun run and walk results
Winning male runners:
Ryan Torbic - 18:43
Mike McLinko - 20:23
Don O’Malley - 24:39
Winning female runners:
Breanna Brukalo - 20:23
Athena Pluchos - 27:09
Leslie Bailey - 28:16
Umbrella Awards Winners:
Lorna Martin - Most Creative Attire
Kim Shewmaker - Most Dedicated Participant
Lynette Lowrimore - Middle of the Pack (150th to cross finish line)
Brenda and Ken Boyd - Love Bird Award (holding hands across finish line)
Rob Potter - Mustache Award
Roseanne Sticht - Winged Feet Team Leader - Competitive Spirit
Largest Team Award
Moss Hammock in Motion with 93 team members
Second Largest Team
Winged Feet with 85 team members