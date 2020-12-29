Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring has been named law enforcement officer of the year by the The American Legion of North Carolina.
The announcement was made in early December by George Freeman, Commander of American Legion Post 543 in St. James, the post that nominated Coring for the statewide honor.
The state Legion organization then selected Coring from nominees submitted by more than 300 Legion posts across the state.
“Todd is the consummate professional in all situations,” Freeman said in his letter nominating Coring. “And no matter how demanding the task, he consistently yields exceptional results, both for himself and those he leads. This honor places Southport front and center as a town where great things are happening.”
Freeman said that Coring, as the Legion’s state honoree, will now be in the running for law enforcement officer of the year in the Legion’s national competition.
“When I received the news of this honor, I was certainly humbled, and a little shocked,” Coring said. “I love my job and I love serving our community.”
Prior to taking the position of chief of the Southport Police Department in 2018, Coring spent 20 years with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. A lifelong Southport resident, he also serves with the Southport Fire Department and was a Southport Alderman.
The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly two million members and more than 12,000 posts in communities throughout America. North Carolina has 301 posts across the state.
The American Legion, established by an act of Congress in 1919, was instrumental in getting the original GI Bill through Congress and in creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.