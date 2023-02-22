Canal walkover

In a special meeting on Monday, February 20, Oak Island Town Council approved infrastructure contracts totaling almost $1.2-million. Council also agreed to seek local legislation to better control trees and decided to transfer $75,000 to seed a new paid parking fund.

The biggest item on the agenda was to remove and replace to current standards the marsh and canal walkover at 20th Street SE, which connects from the recreation center to 19th Place East. The walkover is one of three on the east side of the island. From the beach side, the others are at 9th Place East and 29th Place East.