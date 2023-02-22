In a special meeting on Monday, February 20, Oak Island Town Council approved infrastructure contracts totaling almost $1.2-million. Council also agreed to seek local legislation to better control trees and decided to transfer $75,000 to seed a new paid parking fund.
The biggest item on the agenda was to remove and replace to current standards the marsh and canal walkover at 20th Street SE, which connects from the recreation center to 19th Place East. The walkover is one of three on the east side of the island. From the beach side, the others are at 9th Place East and 29th Place East.
Plan details show the work will also include fixing the kayak ramp and floating dock. Town Manager David Kelly said staff would work on better lighting there as well.
Kelly said the contract has been in the works for at least three years and that further delays could affect the cost and timing. As soon as the contractor is available, the town will post a construction timeline on its website, he said.
The contract states the $525,000 job should take about 90 days to finish.
Parking funds
Council agreed to set aside $75,000 for remaining work on signage, gravel and parking stops for the paid parking plan set to begin April 1. Finance Director David Hatten said he expected that the informal “loan” from the general fund would likely be repaid by May.
All actions taken were unanimous. Council Member Charlie Bell was absent due to family matters out of state.
Bulkhead repair
Council agreed to a $203,500 contract to repair a bulkhead located at NE 54th Street, part of the Dutchman’s Creek condominium. The property managers illegally blocked public access to the street end with fencing, then came back to the town and asked for maintenance after hurricane damage of the now-private bulkhead. The condominium managers and the town eventually agreed to a property trade that would provide additional public parking near the boat ramp and Oak Island Nature Center located one block west. The town ceded its rights to the blocked-off street end.
Stormwater
What Kelly described as the first of up to five phases of work will address stormwater and nuisance flooding along Ocean Drive in the former Yaupon Beach section. Hickman Utilities will be paid $467,000 to create infiltration basins in the area where the dune ridge runs parallel to the shore, behind the buildings and landward of the primary dunes.
“We’re excited to get to this point,” said Mayor Liz White.
The second phase of work will focus on Beach Drive, just to the west, Kelly said.
Mayor Pro Tem John Bach asked staff to consider a long-term plan for stormwater improvements so that council could budget accordingly.
Trees
Council asked lawmakers to include Oak Island in local legislation that already applies to Southport, Wilmington, and other cities to better regulate planting, removal and management of trees.
Southport has had such a state rule since 1987. The Southport provision’s text reads:
The City of Southport is hereby authorized to adopt ordinances, only after holding public hearings, to regulate the removal of trees from public and private property within its territorial jurisdiction in order to preserve, protect, and enhance one of the most valuable natural resources of the community and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.”
“Trees … are foundational,” White said. “It’s just critically important on the island.”
Council Member Mark Martin agreed and encouraged property owners to visit www.oakislandnc.gov to learn more about the Smart Yards certification.
Council Member Bill Craft expressed support for better protecting the existing tree canopy, and White said the staff and Environmental Advisory Committee were working hard to raise awareness and accomplish specific goals.