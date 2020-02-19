Dosher Memorial Hospital trustees have scheduled a special meeting for today (Wednesday) to appoint an interim replacement for CEO and President Tom Siemers, who resigned last Thursday.
His last day on the job is Friday, February 28, but Siemers will continue to be paid his usual salary through October 31, when his current contract is set to expire.
Siemers said it was a good time for him to step down now and allow the board of trustees to begin the process of hiring a new CEO.
“It was the right time,” said Siemers. “We have great leadership with the board. It’s a good thing for me and the board.”
According to the separation agreement between Siemers and the board of trustees, he will continue to be paid through October 31 at his current salary rate of $387,224 annually plus benefits, although he will relinquish his duties as CEO on February 28. The agreement will also allow him to attend the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) conference in Chicago this March on hospital’s expense, including $1,500 allowance for motel rooms and other costs, but not as a representative of Dosher Hospital.
Siemers was hired in 2012 to replace longtime CEO and President Edgar Haywood III, who was making $214,947 annually plus benefits when he retired. Previously, Siemers had served as CEO at Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Iowa, at Rebsamen Medical Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
For a small, critical access hospital, Dosher has received unprecedented honors under Siemers: last year it obtained a five-star rating from patient satisfaction government surveys, an honor awarded to only seven hospitals in North Carolina; and it has collected numerous national awards for its clinics and services.
During his tenure, Siemers also guided the hospital’s $11-million patient care unit renovation and expansion project, opened the Dosher Wellness Center near St. James that includes a state-of-the-art cardiac rehabilitation center, purchased Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road, established a summer walk-in clinic at Bald Head Island, opened a Wound Care Center at the hospital, added a MRI unit at the main campus in Southport, started Dosher Primary Care Network and recruited multiple physicians to the area.
However, the hospital has fallen short in revenue for a number of years. In fiscal year 2018-19, Dosher sustained a loss in operations of around $3-million. It is projected to lose $700,000 in the current 2019-20 budget that began in October, but just four months into the current fiscal year losses in operations stands at $577,909. With the departure of EmergeOrtho offices and services from Dosher’s campus last fall, and the opening of that company’s new surgical center at Brunswick Forest this spring, the hospital is expecting to take another revenue hit.
“From the board’s standpoint, we took a look at activities for this year and we started talking about Tom’s contract,” said Dosher Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Howard. “It’s good timing (for him) and good timing for the hospital as well.”
Howard said the hospital is facing financial concerns. Dosher’s average daily census is only about seven or eight patients per day for the 25-bed facility.
“We’re going to concentrate as a board on increasing the census and utilization of our operating rooms,” said Howard. “We will be working with our clinics to increase revenue.”
Siemers said his contract requires a 90-day notice for either side in not seeking a renewal. His resignation came following hours of several closed sessions with the board over the past several weeks.
“If you are not going to continue on, the best thing to do is give the board the opportunity to recruit a new leader,” said Siemers. “I believe it’s a good time for me and a good time for the board. When I was first hired as the new CEO, everyone was concerned about what would happen to the hospital. And everyone will say the same thing now. But it will go forward.”
The board of trustees called Wednesday’s meeting to finalize naming an interim CEO to replace Siemers. Howard said it will be someone already employed by Dosher.
“We have got such an excellent staff here at the hospital,” said Howard. “I expect everything we do going forward will be done internally.”
The board of trustees sent a letter to all Dosher staff members Monday inviting them to attend the Wednesday meeting at Dosher Plaza, 4222 Long Beach Road, to hear the announcement of the interim CEO after the board meets for a brief closed session.
“We recognize that announcements like this can cause concern,” the letter states. “Rest assured that it is the board’s intent to make this transition as smooth as possible. Thanks to each and every one of you for your patience during this time, and thank you for your continued care and support of our community and our hospital.”
According to the separation agreement between Siemers and the board, Siemers has agreed to make himself available to assist the hospital in an advisory capacity if requested until October 31. Siemers will continue to receive his salary along with health, life and dental insurance and paid days off until October 31. Since Dosher has already incurred some costs for Siemers to attend the ACHE meeting in Chicago, the hospital will still pay for him to attend the conference.
The agreement states that Siemers “shall not hold himself out as representing the hospital at the ACHE meeting, and will hold the hospital harmless from any liability associated with such attendance.” It also states that both the hospital and Siemers have agreed not to make any negative remarks regarding the other or about any trustees, officers, directors or employees.
Siemers leaves at a time when the hospital is actively recruiting new physicians to increase services, and has recently added a spine surgeon to the staff and purchased the tools he needs in the operating room. The hospital also recently introduced telemedicine to the hospital, with hospitalists available by internet monitors rather than in person to diagnose patients. Telemedicine was in full swing when the patient satisfaction surveys rated Dosher a five-star facility.
“Telemedicine is going to give us much more opportunities for the future,” said Howard.
Siemers also managed the sale of the state license for Dosher Nursing Center’s 64 beds in 2016 to Liberty Healthcare and closed the nursing center on the hospital’s main campus. It was a move to allow Dosher to focus solely on acute care. The board is considering renovating the center to help bring more services to the hospital campus.
Howard said under the next CEO, Dosher will have to “consider more opportunities with other hospitals” through collaboration in some areas, but wants Dosher to maintain its independence. Dosher is one of only two hospitals in southeastern North Carolina that are not affiliated with larger corporations or healthcare groups.
In an interview Friday, Siemers touted the hospital’s expansion in the community under his tenure.
“This organization has grown,” said Siemers. “Building Dosher Wellness Center was important for this hospital. It established a presence in that fast-growing area.”