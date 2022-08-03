As Southport aldermen prepare to weigh the fate of the Indigo Plantation Phase 2 project this month, information obtained by the planning board will play a key role in the decision making process. The Southport Planning Board announced its recommendation to deny a pair of submissions from Indigo developers on July 21, sending its findings to the aldermen for a final rendering. 

Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin provided the aldermen with a detailed analysis of the contributing factors that resulted in the denial of requests from East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited, LLC, for approval of both a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the 346-acre site.