The Southport Planning Board tabled consideration of Osprey Landing, the proposed development that would add 196 homes off Robert Ruark Drive, in a unanimous vote at its February 20 meeting.
The board members are waiting to review the results of a traffic study which the city expects to receive by March 2.
Southport hired a consulting firm to review the project’s traffic impact analysis, which was completed by the land use plan’s applicants and approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The consultants will also conduct a diversion analysis to examine the potential impacts of a proposed emergency access road on Maple Leaf Drive that would be part of the subdivision.
City Planner Thomas Lloyd said the city wants to make a decision on whether the access should be gated. Southport has had emergency-only gates in the past that opened at the frequency of a siren.
Both the planning board review committee and neighbors of the site are concerned the proposed access on Maple Leaf Drive could have adverse traffic impacts. But the development must have two apparatus accesses to comply with the fire code.
At a public hearing in January, speakers argued Maple Leaf Drive is inadequate to handle additional traffic. Residents also say adding cars would pose a safety risk to pedestrians and bicyclists.
At the meeting Thursday, Bill Clark Homes representative Landon Weaver said it wouldn’t be an advantage for the neighbors in Osprey Landing to cut through Maple Leaf rather than utilizing the main entrance on Robert Ruark Drive. It is 2,500 feet each way, he said.
“I’ve ridden through there in the last month a ton, more than I have in a long time, just to see if any cars were parked,” Weaver said. “About every time I went out there, there weren’t any cars parked on the road on Maple Leaf. Not a lot going on. I saw some folks every now and then.”
The developers are also looking into whether the emergency access could empty into the back of Walmart’s parking lot, as suggested by a resident at the public hearing. At the time of the meeting, Weaver said he had yet to receive a response from a Walmart representative in Cary.
“They are a private property and a corporate entity so we’re not hanging our hat on that one,” said Mike Nichols, the development engineer.
Planning board member Richard Bandera made several critical points of the plan, noting the “ridiculously small” setbacks and potential stormwater issues.
Weaver reiterated multiple times the plan meets, and will meet, all ordinances.
“These are all subject to the aldermen’s approval,” Bandera said.
The planning board must decide whether it is recommending approval to the aldermen next month. The land use plan is expected to be voted on at the March 19 meeting.
Osprey Landing would consist of three different houses. It would transition from small, high-density lots to large, low-density lots.
Backing Walmart, there would be 58 “cottages” on 50-by-120-foot lots. This part of the plan has the highest density at 4.15 dwelling units per acre.
Toward the center of the development, there would be 62 mid-sized homes on 52-by-130-foot lots. In this section, the density is 3.29 dwelling units per acre. These “traditional neighborhood designs” have walk-up front porches and back alleys.
Seventy-six “estates” on 65-by-140-foot lots take up about half of the site plan. These larger lots would create the least amount of density at 2.88 dwelling units per acre.
Short-term rentals
The board formed a subcommittee consisting of Chairman Tish Hatem, Maureen Meehan and Daphne Green to begin the process of developing a short-term rental ordinance for Southport.
A few residents spoke on the matter during public comment.
Linda Pukenas, owner of Robert Ruark Inn, sent a letter to be read. In it, she stated property owners of short-term rentals should be required to: carry insurance for short-term liability and rental coverage; collect and pay the area’s 10.75% in sales and occupancy taxes; undergo a fire department inspection; and obtain a city permit.
She added that the properties should have one off-street parking space for each room rented and one off-street spot for the property manager. She said a manager should live on or adjacent to the rental.
Leslie Scalzo, an Airbnb Superhost, spoke highly about the company, adding that she has never had a problem with any guest who stayed at her Marina View Drive home.
“I look forward to being able to do (Airbnb) here in Southport,” Scalzo said. “I think there is a large pie here and there is enough business to go around.”
Maria Swenson suggested the city cap short-term rentals, arguing that they threaten the quality of life in Southport neighborhoods.
“My home is my home. Not a business,” Swenson said.
She said short-term rentals create a scarcity of housing and prompt landlords to raise rents.
Also at the meeting, newly-appointed planning board alternate Meehan swore in. She has a master’s degree in city and regional planning and previously worked as a district planner for the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management.