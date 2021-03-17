“Our sales were down 30- to 40% in a year that we expected to be up about 15%.”
That was the recent lament of one downtown Southport shop manager as he commented on the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the sewer construction work taking place on Howe Street. And this business isn’t the only one that has felt the struggle: decline in business has recently been reported by many downtown businesses.
Beginning in March 2020, when the pandemic was making its way through the U.S., Gov. Roy Cooper started issuing executive orders to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Many of those orders severely restricted small businesses across the state, causing some to temporarily shut down. Some of the orders also affected North Carolina residents’ ability to travel, shop, eat out and gather.
“We were closed for seven or eight weeks last year when the state was pretty much shut down – and it just about killed us,” said Beth Commander, owner of The Trolley Stop, a hot dog and snacks destination on downtown Howe Street in Southport. The restaurant’s small dining room did not permit social distancing as mandated by the state.
“We’re not a restaurant, we’re a snack bar, so we had no choice,” she stated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many larger dining establishments have been able to bring back limited, indoor seating though the change was not that long ago.
‘Triple whammy’
According to numerous merchants, these two occurrences over the past year – the pandemic and more recently, road construction – are deterring people from shopping downtown. David Thorp, manager of the Silver Coast Winery tasting room on South Howe Street, threw another factor into the mix.
“For us, the slowdown began in January 2020 when the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry was shut down,” he said. “Many of our visitors in the tasting room come over on the ferry from Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.”
The ferry went out of service January 6, 2020, for repair of the cable-counterweight system and updating of the hydraulic ramp system. It was scheduled to reopen April 6 of last year, but the pandemic changed the schedule. Stay-at-home orders from the governor’s office brought work to a standstill, and the ferry finally returned to service at the end of July.
“So, it was more like a triple whammy for us!” Thorp added.
Necessary inconveniences
Most business owners agree that no one could have predicted the pandemic, therefore it is a situation that simply needs to be endured.
“It’s here and it’s not going away soon” said Sylvia Liedtke-Ognan, owner of The Pearl in downtown Southport. “But everyone has been good about following the protocols.”
Because of that, she feels the outdoor market in Franklin Square Park should be held this year, “because a lot of local people look forward to it.”
The market was canceled last summer as a COVID-19 precaution and adherence to various executive orders from Raleigh.
“People are very familiar with the open air market, so I definitely think it would help draw people downtown as well,” noted Nichole St. Cyr, who with husband Patrick Jones, are owners of Southport Market and Ocean Outfitters.
“The open air market is an outside event, so it is easy for vendors and customers to socially distance,” St. Cyr added.
Randy Jones, Director of Tourism for the City of Southport, feels that downtown businesses have been very proactive and have “risen to the challenge” of pandemic and construction obstacles.
“From adhering to CDC guidelines to working on the parking situation due to road closures, they have adapted very well,” he said.
Jones and downtown merchants agree that this time of year is perhaps the best time for the sewer construction project to happen. Generally, it is already the “down” portion of the business year in Southport.
“It’s a challenge anytime you have to close streets,” Jones explained. “But when it comes to a time to do something like this, right now is the best time.”
Parking has been the number one issue with the construction project, according to St. Cyr.
“There is parking available, but the construction makes it somewhat inconvenient. People have to walk a bit to get to shops and restaurants,” she said.
According to Mary Ann Long, owner of Bullfrog Corner at Howe and Moore Streets, older shoppers may be leery about coming downtown while the sewer construction project is in progress.
“I think a lot of locals are doing online shopping because it is difficult to find a parking space downtown,” she said.
But there are differing views on the parking issue.
As noted by Lantana’s Gallery and Fine Gifts owner Maureen Meehan, people who visit Southport are accustomed to walking down to the water from their parking spots.
“So, parking away from our shop is usually not a problem for them,” Meehan said. “When the weather is nice, people don’t mind walking. And Southport is very much a walking city.”
Getting social
Many Southport downtown business owners have met the multiple challenges head-on with creative thinking. Most have taken advantage of social media to keep customers apprised of what is going on in their businesses, in addition to the customary product promotion and customer interactions.
“There seem to be a lot of people who don’t even know downtown Southport is open,” St. Cyr said. “But we have been using social media to get the word out to keep our customers in the loop, as well as informing them about new products at both of our stores,” she added.
“Anything that gets people into town is going to be good,” said Tourism Director Jones. Various Southport events, from the annual Spring Festival to the 4th of July Festival, have always been major draws.
“But the coronavirus is what’s keeping us from knowing what’s next for any events,” Jones said.
Sheila Barbee reiterated that anything the town does to boost businesses is helpful. As owner of the Blue Cow restaurant and Dry Street Pub with her husband John, Barbee thinks that while most businesses are working to update customers and prospective visitors on social media, the city could be doing more, too.
“We need to say, ‘Hey, we’re open down here,’ and the city needs to get that message out more as well,” she said.
Jones noted, to that end, Southport has received a $10,000 Visit NC recovery marketing grant. Visit NC is the official North Carolina travel guide. The magazine is available in all state visitor centers, which results in annual exposure to 500,000 or more individuals over the course of a year.
“The grant program was created as a stimulus to help businesses recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jones said. He also noted the city will have an ad in the May issue of the widely read Our State magazine – the issue in which Southport will be a focus destination.
Kick start for spring
Merchants are also uniting and devising promotions to kick start business this spring.
A group of shops along South Howe Street sponsored a St. Patrick’s Day block party March 13. The event was held outdoors with social distancing and featured food specials, live music and even green beer.
Two downtown shop owners, Liedtke-Ognan of The Pearl and Pamela Sexton, owner of Cattail Cottage, have put together the Southport Spring Fling which will collectively promote Southport’s businesses March 18-20. Giveaways and special events among the 33 participating businesses are highlights of the multi-day event.
“The Chamber of Commerce has been very good about helping us get the word out as well,” said Liedtke-Onan. “The chamber will video the drawing when we raffle off four gift baskets, worth $250 each that were stocked by participating merchants,” she added.
Local support
Whatever personal opinions downtown merchants may have about the continuing pandemic and sewer construction challenges, they are unanimous in their appreciation of local residents who shop at their businesses.
While they are aware that the twin obstacles can deter some tourists, “We are very appreciative of the local residents who still support us,” says Barbee.
Over at the Silver Coast Winery tasting room Thorp is quick to add, “Local customers have been very loyal, and Saturdays are especially good days for us.
“Some of those are tourists, but our shop has a very solid, local crowd that not only patronizes us, but other downtown businesses as well.”