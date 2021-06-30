The recently adopted Brunswick County fiscal year 2022 budget includes $500,000 in capital upgrades for Smithville District Park, located at 8340 River Road, SE in Southport. According to Brunswick County Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Perkins, the budgeted improvements are in addition to new restrooms that were approved more than a year ago and are currently in the permitting stage.
“I know that $500,000 sounds like a lot of money,” said Perkins, “however, with today’s higher costs of everything, that money can only go so far.”
The funds will enable adding back some amenities that were taken out of the original plan due to the higher than expected price tag, according to Perkins.
Amenities made possible by the new funding are:
• 3,000 feet of sidewalks and walking trails, as well as connection of the walking trails to the back of the park to make it a large loop;
• A dog park in one of the wooded areas; and
• An additional basketball court with lighting next to the existing basketball court.
“Those are the amenities I know we can put in with the designated funds for the park,” Perkins said, adding that by doing much of the work with in-house staff, the budget can go farther and bring those projects to fruition.
The next phase of the park development plan calls for improvements to parking areas but that will have to be a future year budget item, he added.
Commenting on the approved capital project funding for Smithville District Park, Brunswick County Manager Randall Woodruff applauded the efforts of District 3 County Commissioner Pat Sykes in her advocacy for the park.
“Living in the Southport area, she has always been a big supporter of Smithville District Park,” Woodruff said.
The park encompasses 23 acres and currently features: four baseball/softball fields, two of which have outfields extending to 300 feet; one football/soccer field 100 yards in length and an additional soccer field; a concession stand with restrooms; a basketball court; eight tennis courts; four pickleball courts; two picnic shelters; an inclusive playground with a picnic shelter; and a storage building.