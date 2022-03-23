It’s part of the creed of the world’s most elite fighters:
“I will never fail a fellow paratrooper,” it reads. “I cherish the sacred trust and the lives of men with whom I serve. Leaders have my fullest loyalty, and those who I lead will never, never find me lacking.”
Oak Island Police Sgt. Jack Huntsman didn’t just recite the Airborne Creed. He has lived it – and proved it – on and outside the field of battle.
On Monday, 82nd Airbourne leaders honored Huntsman’s most recent service to one of their own when they presented Huntsman with a flag, a certificate of appreciation and service coins for his help talking down a highly distraught paratrooper who was “in a bad place” in September 2021. Town officials said the situation could have gone badly, if not for Huntsman’s experience, wisdom and empathy.
A 23-year veteran of Oak Island Police, Huntsman is also a U.S. Army Airborne veteran who served active duty in Iraq and Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm.
“One of our paratroopers was in an unfortunate situation,” said Capt. Randall Burton. Huntsman “was able to take care of our paratrooper.”
Officials said the soldier received the help he needs, and is OK. The trio from Ft. Bragg said they appreciated Huntsman’s efforts that day.
“I never forget where I came from,” Huntsman said. “He’s got my number if he wants to talk about anything.”
Huntsman said he appreciated the thanks but considered it unnecessary.
“I would have done this for any brother,” he said.
“Mental health has taken a sharp public focus in recent months, as isolation and stress caused by the global pandemic have highlighted the need for support from within social environments,” the town said in a prepared statement. “Those in the first responder and military communities are all too familiar with these stresses, and as a result are victim to some of the highest rates of suicide than in any other profession. The Town of Oak Island is extremely proud of the actions of Sgt. Huntsman and value the unique insight he provides because of his service in both the military and law enforcement communities.
“We sincerely hope the recognition he receives will further highlight the difference one person can make in the mental health of others.”