Cape Fear Regional Jetport officials announced recently that an expanding aviation surveillance company is moving to Oak Island, eventually bringing as many as 30 employees, six aircraft and a maintenance shop.
Avwatch, a company started by a retired U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot, will occupy a new hangar planned for an area just northeast of the main terminal building. Construction costs are estimated at $500,000 and the aircraft will likely be around $1-million, according to Jetport Director Howie Franklin.
Franklin said he was excited to work with the Plymouth, Mass. based firm, whose government contracts include marine mammal surveys along the Atlantic coast, and as-needed missions such as post-hurricane surveys of infrastructure, including cellular telephone towers.
“They could have gone anywhere they wanted,” Franklin said. “They chose here. That tells you something.”
“We believe Cape Fear is ideally situated to allow us support our work up and down the East Coast as well as internationally in the Carribean,” wrote Avwatch founder and CEO Chris Kluckhuhn in a letter. “Avwatch is a professional long-term operation that generates significant economic activity not only from flying our aircraft but also through our ability to bring customers into the area for flight testing and mission support.”
Avwatch has done work for the Department of Defense (including special forces), Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Interior and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The company also recently started setting up a base in Carteret County to study whale migration.
Franklin said he expected the project to break ground soon and finish before spring 2023. He said Oak Island Development Services Director Steve Edwards and Planner Matt Kirkland were instrumental in moving the project forward and asking Town Council for recent updates to the development rules.
The jetport is also planning 22 T-hangars and an additional box hangar, a project expected to finish in about a year. Franklin said the new hangars are already spoken for, and that he could accommodate more as the airport grows.